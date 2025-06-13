Frank Sanazi Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with “Songs for Swinging Leaders”
After storming the Fringe in 2024 with his sell-out hit "Mein Way", Frank Sanazi is back with even more outrageous antics, surprise guests, and that same signature mix of darkly hilarious tunes and extreme comedy that's made him a Fringe favourite and cabaret icon.
Joined by his right-hand man Dean Stalin and a special guest despot, expect reimagined classics, razor-sharp wit and a night of laughter in the face of a global meltdown.
If you are a fan of boundary-pushing comedy, a lover of the absurd, and have a twisted sense of humour and a fondness for swing, then this is the show for you!
Sinatra meets satire, dictatorship meets decadence – are you ready to heil with laughter?
“Comedy Gold” - Evening Standard
“It’s all brilliantly stupid, fantastically wrong and ridiculously funny” **** - The Scotsman
“A truly funny Fuhrer” - The Stage
“He will leave you in stitches. The Jokes are relentless’” - Edinburgh Festivals Magazine
Capture Frank at the Le Monde Hotel (venue 47) on selected dates between 1st - 23rd August