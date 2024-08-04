Five-Star 'Dinner': EUTCO's Must-See Performance
Get ready to dine on some deliciously dark entertainment as hostess extraordinaire, Paige, is throwing a dinner party to celebrate her husband. A microbiologist, a newsreader and a bohemian artist are on their way to ‘Dinner’ along with a surprise guest! Paige has also hired a silent waiter to execute her dinner party with impeccable grace. As the evening unfolds, tensions simmer and secrets are revealed. Buffini's razor-sharp wit is brought to life by Exeter University Theatre Company as this gripping production offers a provocative exploration of class, power, and morality. This is the dinner party that everyone wants to watch but no one wants to be invited to. Don’t miss your chance to feast on this unmissable evening of comedy, chaos and destruction!
‘Dinner’ is a tantalizing dark comedy, brought to you by the company of previous smash-hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows ‘Vino Veritas’ and ‘Ideation’. This year EUTCo are taking on one of Moira Buffini’s most exciting texts with a fresh twist. The female-led creative and production team have chosen to draw attention to the troubling and deeply moving experience of the female characters in the face of male control and desire. ‘Dinner’ exposes the toxicity of idealising these fundamentally flawed members of the elite.
Exeter University Theatre Company, fondly known as EUTCo, is one of the largest and longest running theatre societies at the university. Our goal is to get students involved in directing, producing, stage management, technical management, and performing professional quality drama. The society provides a platform to produce innovative and high-quality student theatre, in an effort to entertain and inspire the rest of the student body and the larger community in Exeter.
