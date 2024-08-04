Five-Star 'Dinner': EUTCO's Must-See Performance

Dine at your own risk: join us for an unforgettable evening as we serve up comedy, chaos and clandestine confessions. It’s Dinner time!

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to dine on some deliciously dark entertainment as hostess extraordinaire, Paige, is throwing a dinner party to celebrate her husband. A microbiologist, a newsreader and a bohemian artist are on their way to ‘Dinner’ along with a surprise guest! Paige has also hired a silent waiter to execute her dinner party with impeccable grace. As the evening unfolds, tensions simmer and secrets are revealed. Buffini's razor-sharp wit is brought to life by Exeter University Theatre Company as this gripping production offers a provocative exploration of class, power, and morality. This is the dinner party that everyone wants to watch but no one wants to be invited to. Don’t miss your chance to feast on this unmissable evening of comedy, chaos and destruction!

‘Dinner’ is a tantalizing dark comedy, brought to you by the company of previous smash-hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows ‘Vino Veritas’ and ‘Ideation’. This year EUTCo are taking on one of Moira Buffini’s most exciting texts with a fresh twist. The female-led creative and production team have chosen to draw attention to the troubling and deeply moving experience of the female characters in the face of male control and desire. ‘Dinner’ exposes the toxicity of idealising these fundamentally flawed members of the elite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad