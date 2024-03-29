Five new podcasts to listen to this week including BBC's Dear Daughter
From what really happened during the 1984 miners’ strike to American novelist and academic Kiley Reid’s taking a red pen to her work and Lebanese-American comedian Janine Harouni’s perspective on motherhood, this was a jam-packed week for great podcasts.
Bookshelfie
To mark its millionth download, earlier this month, the weekly interview podcast Bookshelfie, brought to you by the Women’s Prize Trust, the charity behind the Women’s Prizes for Fiction and Non-Fiction, re-branded with a new look.
In this week’s episode, TV and BBC Radio 1 presenter, author and journalist Vick Hope – who has been hosting the podcast for the last two years – interviews American novelist and academic, Kiley Reid, following her instant New York Times bestseller, Come and Get It, which was published earlier this year.
Dear Daughter
Host Namulanta Kombo speaks to Lebanese-American comedian Janine Harouni all about parenthood.
The interesting thing about Harouni’s experience is that she was performing stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival while 40 weeks pregnant – just a few weeks before she gave birth.
“We were really worried that I was going to go into labour… and we thought there was a very real possibility [that] this baby is going to be Scottish,” Harouni told Kombo during their conversation.
Everybody Hates HR
Co-hosts Lola and Velisa describe Everybody Hates HR as ‘a HR pod with seasoning’.
In this week’s episode, the pair take a look at a recent report on sexual harassment in the financial sector and highlight some recent pay-out cases – including a council worker granted a record £4.6m, after being dismissed while on sick leave for PTSD from working with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Dial F For Football
Dial F For Football is Keep It Light Media’s first scripted podcast, starring an array of actors and comedians, including Lolly Adefope, Fergus Craig, Jessica Fostekew and Helen Cripps and featuring cameos from UK comedy royalty, such as Alan Davies and Phil Wang.
The audio comedy series unveils the ultra-masculine and racially biased environment behind a popular commercial sports radio station called Totalsport FM.
Strike
When you think of 1984 what comes to mind? For filmmaker Jonny Owen, that year is one thing, the miners’ strike.
Owen goes on a personal journey – he was living in the south Wales valleys as a teen when the strike began – and tries to tell the profound story of the hundreds and thousands of people who were at the heart of this industrial dispute in his new BBC Sounds podcast, Strike.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.