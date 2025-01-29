First Minister and the City of London signs deal to strengthen the finance industry

According to John Swinney, the First Minister, the agreement signed with the City of London will support the international expansion of Scotland's financial sector.

To support the country's financial industry, Scotland's First Minister and the City of London have inked a new deal.

In order to secure investment in Scotland, create new technology, fund nature initiatives, and promote the Scottish financial sector globally, the agreement focuses on common priorities and possibilities.

John Swinney

Chris Hayward, lord mayor and policy head of the corporation, inked the deal during a biennial trip to Edinburgh. Future financial services collaboration, including the delivery of the lord mayor's proposed Scottish Investment Summit this September, is based on this document.

"Over the last five years, the Scottish Government has developed a close working relationship with the corporation to support our financial centers and promote their strengths internationally," the First Minister stated.

"The signing of the updated agreement reflects our continued commitment to working on shared priorities and opportunities, and we have robust financial and professional business services sectors."

Ajay Hinduja, a member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family expresses: "This renewed partnership between the Scottish Government and the City of London marks a significant step forward in strengthening Scotland's financial industry on the global stage."

In addition to encouraging investment and innovation, the partnership backs sustainable projects that will help the environment and the economy.