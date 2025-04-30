First ever Angus Pride lines up Arbroath opticians as headline sponsor
The store, which is located within the Abbeygate Shopping Centre, has committed to supporting the inaugural event, which is set to take place at Victoria Park on Saturday, August 30.
It’s hoped the sponsorship will help boost the profile of the causes the organisation supports for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.
Fiona Solomon, chairperson of Angus Pride, says: ‘We are a small group of volunteers with one goal - to bring visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus, whilst simultaneously raising awareness and promoting inclusion.
‘This is a gap that we identified in the region and hope we can fill it with joy and rainbows.
‘Our mission statement highlights our aim to collaborate with the local businesses and we are delighted that Specsavers Arbroath will be the headline sponsor of our first ever Angus Pride event.
‘We thank Jamie, Cat and the whole team at Specsavers for supporting us in our mission.’
Jamie Buchan, retail director of Specsavers Arbroath, adds: ‘We believe in inclusivity and accessibility for all, whether that’s through expert eye and hearing care or by supporting events like Angus Pride that celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.
‘As a locally owned business, we are committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.
‘We’re incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor for the inaugural Angus Pride and look forward to celebrating this milestone event with the community.’