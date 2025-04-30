First ever Angus Pride lines up Arbroath opticians as headline sponsor

Specsavers Arbroath has been announced as the headline sponsor for the first ever Angus Pride event later this year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which is located within the Abbeygate Shopping Centre, has committed to supporting the inaugural event, which is set to take place at Victoria Park on Saturday, August 30.

It’s hoped the sponsorship will help boost the profile of the causes the organisation supports for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Solomon, chairperson of Angus Pride, says: ‘We are a small group of volunteers with one goal - to bring visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus, whilst simultaneously raising awareness and promoting inclusion.

Iconic drag star Miss Peaches is set to host the first Angus Pride event later this summer

‘This is a gap that we identified in the region and hope we can fill it with joy and rainbows.

‘Our mission statement highlights our aim to collaborate with the local businesses and we are delighted that Specsavers Arbroath will be the headline sponsor of our first ever Angus Pride event.

‘We thank Jamie, Cat and the whole team at Specsavers for supporting us in our mission.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Buchan, retail director of Specsavers Arbroath, adds: ‘We believe in inclusivity and accessibility for all, whether that’s through expert eye and hearing care or by supporting events like Angus Pride that celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.

Specsavers Arbroath has been named the headline sponsor for the first ever Angus Pride event later this year

‘As a locally owned business, we are committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.