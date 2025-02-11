First Bus launches heartfelt campaign to spread the love this Mother's Day

First Bus is calling on people in Glasgow and Aberdeen to celebrate their mums in a unique way this Mother’s Day. Offering a gift like no other, mums could see their faces displayed across the cities on the side of the First Bus fleet

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus is offering the unique opportunity to show your mum how much you care this Mother’s Day by getting the chance to have their picture and heartfelt message displayed on the sides of buses across Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The competition invites people to share the image of their mum to be used, the reasons she’s so loved and a special message to celebrate her to be displayed in the advertising space on the side of selected buses in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter and be in with a chance of winning, visit the First Bus website to submit an entry and be in with a chance to surprise your mum with a gift they’ll always remember.

First Bus Mother's Day

Winning entrants will then be contacted and offered the chance to reveal their winning bus to their lucky mum.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to launch this heartfelt campaign for Mother's Day, inviting customers from Glasgow and Aberdeen to share what they love about their mums. Chocolates and flowers are nice but this is a really unique chance to show your mum how much she means to you and give her something she’ll never forget this Mother’s Day.

“We can’t wait to see the faces of these extraordinary mothers as they see their special message in large scale this Mother's Day!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift, look no further.

Submit your heartfelt appreciation online for a chance to see your mum's tribute travelling around the city, showcasing your love and gratitude for everything she does.

Entries will close on February 24, with winners being announced early March.