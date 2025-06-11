Finding hope: artist Scott Naismith inspires and uplifts in new Edinburgh exhibition

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition of work from Scott Naismith, a Scottish contemporary artist known for his innovative use of colour.

Hope opens in Morningside Gallery on Saturday 14th June, and includes 35 new paintings from the Glasgow-based artist, marking his twelfth solo exhibition with the Edinburgh gallery.

Naismith is an internationally exhibiting artist with a significant online following established via the popularity of his YouTube channel, which now has over 35.5k subscribers and over 4M views. His approach to painting draws upon a tremendous energy and positivity, which is reflected in the themes of hope and optimism that infuse his work.

This exhibition is a personal one for the artist. In February this year his mother passed away and through the grieving process he began to reflect on her influence, her positive spirit and energy, and the gift of hope that she gave him through her life. Scott’s paintings have always explored the concept of hope, and in particular hope over adversity. His paintings, with their strong contrasts - in palette choices and mark making - manifest his fundamental sense of hope and optimism, of light emerging through darkness.

'Hope' is one of 35 new paintings by Scott Naismith which will feature in the Morningside Gallery exhibition.

In a career spanning 20 years Naismith’s painting style has evolved from a literal, more traditional depiction of the Scottish landscape and skies, to colour-drenched canvases which explore cloud cover and its effect on light and colour. The duality of darkness and light is an enduring and evocative metaphor, symbolising the tension between despair and hope, the unknown and the revealed, suffering and transcendence.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said: “This is a very special exhibition and we’re really looking forward to welcoming Scott back to the gallery for his twelfth solo show with us. Within this new body of work Scott explores the opposition between light and darkness, dynamism and tranquility, and expresses it visually through the contrast between muted and saturated colour. These contrasts not only create visual drama within his paintings, but also speak deeply to the human condition and Scott hopes that the paintings within this exhibition will inspire and uplift.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display 35 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

