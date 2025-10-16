Who Will Win Strictly Come Dancing 2025? Latest odds as George Clarke becomes red hot favourite

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing will continue this Saturday - a week after Scottish celeb Ross King became the second contestent to be voted out.

He followed Apprentice star Thomas Skinner out of the door, leaving 13 couples still in the contest.

Strictly first aired back in 2004 and has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaise - there are version in over 60 different countries around the world.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman , there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

Although it’s still early days, the bookies seem confident about who stands the best chance of joining that illustrious hall of fame.

Here’s how they rate all the celebrity dancers’ chances - from those seemingly certain to reach the final, to the famous faces likely to get the boot next.

1 . George Clarke - 5/4 Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. He's now the the firm 5/4 favourite to take the title with partner Alexis Warr. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Cope - 4/1 Emmerdale star Lewis Cope is the 4/1 second favourite for the Strictly crown 2025. He's partnered with Katya Jones. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales

3 . Vicky Pattison - 11/2 TV presenter Vicky Pattison has already been crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'. She's the 11/2 third favourite to add the Strictly title to her trophy cabinet. She's partnered with Kai Widdrington. | BBC Photo Sales