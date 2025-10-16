Who will win this year's Strictly Come Dancing?placeholder image
Who will win this year's Strictly Come Dancing? | BBC

Who Will Win Strictly Come Dancing 2025? Latest odds as George Clarke becomes red hot favourite

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Oct 2025, 17:04 BST

The first two dancers have been voted out and the competition is hotting up.

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing will continue this Saturday - a week after Scottish celeb Ross King became the second contestent to be voted out.

He followed Apprentice star Thomas Skinner out of the door, leaving 13 couples still in the contest.

Strictly first aired back in 2004 and has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaise - there are version in over 60 different countries around the world.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

Although it’s still early days, the bookies seem confident about who stands the best chance of joining that illustrious hall of fame.

Here’s how they rate all the celebrity dancers’ chances - from those seemingly certain to reach the final, to the famous faces likely to get the boot next.

Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. He's now the the firm 5/4 favourite to take the title with partner Alexis Warr.

1. George Clarke - 5/4

Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. He's now the the firm 5/4 favourite to take the title with partner Alexis Warr. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy

Photo Sales
Emmerdale star Lewis Cope is the 4/1 second favourite for the Strictly crown 2025. He's partnered with Katya Jones.

2. Lewis Cope - 4/1

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope is the 4/1 second favourite for the Strictly crown 2025. He's partnered with Katya Jones. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy

Photo Sales
TV presenter Vicky Pattison has already been crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'. She's the 11/2 third favourite to add the Strictly title to her trophy cabinet. She's partnered with Kai Widdrington.

3. Vicky Pattison - 11/2

TV presenter Vicky Pattison has already been crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'. She's the 11/2 third favourite to add the Strictly title to her trophy cabinet. She's partnered with Kai Widdrington. | BBC

Photo Sales
Ellie Goldstein was the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue. She'll continue her trailblazing career on Strictly with partner Vito Coppola. Originally the favourite for the title, she's dropped down to 6/1.

4. Ellie Goldstein - 6/1

Ellie Goldstein was the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue. She'll continue her trailblazing career on Strictly with partner Vito Coppola. Originally the favourite for the title, she's dropped down to 6/1. | BBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Strictly Come DancingGeorge ClarkeBBC
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice