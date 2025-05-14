After many weeks of speculation it’s now official that a special celebrity series of The Traitors will be hitting our television screens later this year.

Once again a group of competitors will be sent to a spooky Scottish castle , split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize - completing challenges along way to increase the amount of money they are playing for.

But instead of playing to boost their own bank balances, they’ll be looking to raise money for their favourite charity - with up to £100,000 up for grabs.

The cast has now been revealed, with 19 names released by programme chiefs - and they are a starry bunch.

Now the conversation starts as to who has the very specific set of skills to triumph in the castle - will Stpehen Fry’s intelligence be a help or a hindrance, who could get annoying after a while, and who wouldn’t be able to lie to (literally) save themselves?

The bookies already think they reckon who has the best chance of winner - here are the full odds, from those with a great chance to those with little hope of triumphing.

1 . Nick Mohammed - 7/4 Nick Mohammed is the favourite to bag the cash in the castle - priced at 7/4. Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - the star was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow.

2 . Celia Imrie - 2/1 One of Britain's most-loved actresses, Celia Imrie's father came from Glasgow so she has Scotland in her blood. She's starred in a string of big movies including 'Bridget Jones', 'Calendar Girls', 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'. She's 2/1 to leave the Scottish Highlands a winner.

3 . Tom Daley - 5/2 Olympic diver Tom Daley is a natural born winner. Can he add the Traitors trophy to his groaning mantelpiece? The bookies think he has a good chance, placing him as the 5/2 third favourite.