Who Will Win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Here's who the bookies think will win - and be evicted first

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST

The show is back on our screens this week - with a new celebrity lineup.

Another 12 well known faces are set to enter one of the most famous houses in television and be filmed 24 hours a day.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother start on STV on Monday, April 7, with Oscar-nominated Mickey Rourke and former decathlon champion Daley Thompson amongst the biggest names bagged by the bookers.

The first eviction will take place on Friday, April 11, with nightly 90 minute programmes at 9pm.

Here’s what the bookies think of all 12 celebs’ chances - from favourite to rank outsider.

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

1. Jack P Shepherd - 3/1

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

Love Island star Chris Hughes is the 4/1 joint second favourite to be last to leave the house.

2. Chris Hughes - 4/1

Love Island star Chris Hughes is the 4/1 joint second favourite to be last to leave the house. | Getty Images

Also priced at 4/1 to win this year's series is Ella Rae Wise, who is best known for being on The Only Way Is Essex.

3. Ella Rae Wise - 4/1

Also priced at 4/1 to win this year's series is Ella Rae Wise, who is best known for being on The Only Way Is Essex. | Getty Images

Star of The Sandman (she plays Despair) Donna Preston is priced at 6/1 to be evicted.

4. Donna Preston - 6/1

Star of The Sandman (she plays Despair) Donna Preston is priced at 6/1 to be evicted. | Getty Images

