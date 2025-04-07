Another 12 well known faces are set to enter one of the most famous houses in television and be filmed 24 hours a day.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother start on STV on Monday, April 7, with Oscar-nominated Mickey Rourke and former decathlon champion Daley Thompson amongst the biggest names bagged by the bookers.

The first eviction will take place on Friday, April 11, with nightly 90 minute programmes at 9pm.

Here’s what the bookies think of all 12 celebs’ chances - from favourite to rank outsider.

1 . Jack P Shepherd - 3/1 Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chris Hughes - 4/1 Love Island star Chris Hughes is the 4/1 joint second favourite to be last to leave the house. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ella Rae Wise - 4/1 Also priced at 4/1 to win this year's series is Ella Rae Wise, who is best known for being on The Only Way Is Essex. | Getty Images Photo Sales