Who Will Win Britain's Got Talent 2025? Here are the 10 favourites for the TV talent show - including The Blackouts

By David Hepburn

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST

We now know the majority of the acts who will appear in the BGT semi-finals.

First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.

Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The auditions are now at an advanced stage, with the first of five semi-finals getting underway in less than two weeks, ahead of the live grand final on May 31.

Here are the 10 favourites to win.

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 7/2.

1. The Blackouts - 7/2

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 7/2. | ITV

Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having got the golden buzzer for her first appearance.

2. Stacey Leadbeatter - 5/1

Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having got the golden buzzer for her first appearance. | ITV

Romanian teenager made history by getting the quickest Golden Buzzer in the show's history. She's priced at 7/1 to go and win the entire competition.

3. Maya Giotea - 7/1

Romanian teenager made history by getting the quickest Golden Buzzer in the show's history. She's priced at 7/1 to go and win the entire competition. | ITV

Another singer to go straight through to the semi-finals is Linda Mudzenda, originally from Zimbabwe who now lives in Bedford. She's the 15/2 fourth favourite for the BGT title.

4. Linda Mudzenda - 15/2

Another singer to go straight through to the semi-finals is Linda Mudzenda, originally from Zimbabwe who now lives in Bedford. She's the 15/2 fourth favourite for the BGT title. | ITV

