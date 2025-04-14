First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.
Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.
The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.
The auditions are now at an advanced stage, with the first of five semi-finals getting underway in less than two weeks, ahead of the live grand final on May 31.
Here are the 10 favourites to win.
1. The Blackouts - 7/2
Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 7/2. | ITV
2. Stacey Leadbeatter - 5/1
Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having got the golden buzzer for her first appearance. | ITV
3. Maya Giotea - 7/1
Romanian teenager made history by getting the quickest Golden Buzzer in the show's history. She's priced at 7/1 to go and win the entire competition. | ITV
4. Linda Mudzenda - 15/2
Another singer to go straight through to the semi-finals is Linda Mudzenda, originally from Zimbabwe who now lives in Bedford. She's the 15/2 fourth favourite for the BGT title. | ITV