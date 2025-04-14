First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.

Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity , Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell , Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The auditions are now at an advanced stage, with the first of five semi-finals getting underway in less than two weeks, ahead of the live grand final on May 31.

Here are the 10 favourites to win.

1 . The Blackouts - 7/2 Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 7/2. | ITV Photo Sales

2 . Stacey Leadbeatter - 5/1 Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having got the golden buzzer for her first appearance. | ITV Photo Sales

3 . Maya Giotea - 7/1 Romanian teenager made history by getting the quickest Golden Buzzer in the show's history. She's priced at 7/1 to go and win the entire competition. | ITV Photo Sales