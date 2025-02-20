It ‘s approaching four years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die.

Now that the actor has confirmed that he has hung up his 007 tux for good there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had seemed a certainty, but with no confirmation The Crown star Josh O’Connor is currently the favourite to take on the iconic role.

And there has also been a huge amount of speculation as to who will be behind the camera for the next blockbuster.

Since British director Terence Young took on the first two films in the series, Dr. No and From Russia With Love (he also returned for the fourth, Thunderball), there have been a total of 27 instalments (two of them unofficial) in the moneyspinning franchaise.

John Glen has directed the most, with five entries spanning the Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton years, while Sam Mendes brought Oscar-winning gravitas to the more recent Skyfall and Spectre.

Here are the 15 most likely candidates to take on the next 007 film accorfing to the bookies.

1 . Steve McQueen - 4/6 The only person to have won both an Oscar and a Turner Prize, Steve McQueen would no doubt have a fascinating take on 007. He's now 4/6 favourite to take the helm, having not been in the running just a couple of months ago. | Getty Images for BFI Photo Sales

2 . Edward Berger - 6/4 German director Edward Berger has had a remarkable couple of years. His 2022 film All Quiet on the Western Front won four Academy Awards and seven BAFTAS, making it the most successful foreign language film in history. He's followed it up with Conclave, a film about choosing a new Pope starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, which has also featured prominently in this year's awards season - picking up four BAFTAs. He's 6/4 second favourite to bring his skills to the world's biggest spy franchaise. | Getty Images for ZFF Photo Sales

3 . Greta Gerwig - 2/1 There seems to be little that three-times Oscar nominated Greta Gerwig can't do. All three films she's directed have been critically acclaimed, she turned Barbie into an unlikely-sounding billion dollar hit and is currently writing the live action remake of Disney classic Snow White AND rebooting the Narnia franchaise. If she can squeeze it into her diary, she's 2/1 third favourite to take on Bond. | Getty Images Photo Sales