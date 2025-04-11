Another 13 well known faces have entered one of the most famous houses in British television and agreed to be filmed 24 hours a day.
The new series of Celebrity Big Brother started on STV on Monday, April 7, with Oscar-nominated Mickey Rourke and former decathlon champion Daley Thompson amongst the biggest names bagged by the bookers.
The first eviction will take place on Friday, April 11, with a public vote deciding which of three of the celebrities will be walking.
Here’s who the bookies reckon will be shown the door.
Meanwhile, here are the latest odds for the overall winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.
6-4 Chris Hughes
7-2 Danny Beard
4-1 Jojo Siwa
7-1 Mickey Rourke
10-1 Trisha Goodard
12-1 Chesney Hawkes
16-1 Jack Shepherd
16-1 Patsy Palmer
25-1 Daley Thompson
33-1 Angelica Bell
33-1 Michael Fabricant
40-1 Ella Rae Wise
50-1 Donna Preston