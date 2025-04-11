3 . Mickey Rourke - 9/1

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke may be the biggest - and best paid - of this year's celebrities, but he's still one of the first to be up for eviction. Much as some of the housemates would like to see the back of the controversial star, it seems unlikely he'll be away - he's the 9/1 outsider to be first out of the house. | Getty Images