Who Will Be Evicted In Celebrity Big Brother? Here's who's favourite to go out first - and the most likely to win

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:21 BST

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother house. Please don’t swear...

Another 13 well known faces have entered one of the most famous houses in British television and agreed to be filmed 24 hours a day.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother started on STV on Monday, April 7, with Oscar-nominated Mickey Rourke and former decathlon champion Daley Thompson amongst the biggest names bagged by the bookers.

The first eviction will take place on Friday, April 11, with a public vote deciding which of three of the celebrities will be walking.

Here’s who the bookies reckon will be shown the door.

Meanwhile, here are the latest odds for the overall winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

6-4 Chris Hughes

7-2 Danny Beard

4-1 Jojo Siwa

7-1 Mickey Rourke

10-1 Trisha Goodard

12-1 Chesney Hawkes

16-1 Jack Shepherd

16-1 Patsy Palmer

25-1 Daley Thompson

33-1 Angelica Bell

33-1 Michael Fabricant

40-1 Ella Rae Wise

50-1 Donna Preston

Former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant lost his seat in the 2024 General Election. He's now the 1/4 hot favourite to be evicted from Big Brother first.

1. Michael Fabricant - 1/4

Former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant lost his seat in the 2024 General Election. He's now the 1/4 hot favourite to be evicted from Big Brother first. | Getty Images

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, was the 3/1 favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother before the show started. Now he's 7/2 second favourite to go out first.

2. Jack P Shepherd - 7/2

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, was the 3/1 favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother before the show started. Now he's 7/2 second favourite to go out first. | Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke may be the biggest - and best paid - of this year's celebrities, but he's still one of the first to be up for eviction. Much as some of the housemates would like to see the back of the controversial star, it seems unlikely he'll be away - he's the 9/1 outsider to be first out of the house.

3. Mickey Rourke - 9/1

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke may be the biggest - and best paid - of this year's celebrities, but he's still one of the first to be up for eviction. Much as some of the housemates would like to see the back of the controversial star, it seems unlikely he'll be away - he's the 9/1 outsider to be first out of the house. | Getty Images

