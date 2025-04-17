It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was quitting his martinis, shaken not stirred.

Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.

But history tells us that the first person to be offered the job doesn’t necessarily end up pulling on the tuxedo. Even Sean Connery wasn’t the producers’ first - or second - choice to play the British spy in first movie ‘Dr No’.

The actors who have turned down the role include some of the biggest names in cinema, who would no doubt have taken the franchaise in a very different direction.

So, here are 11 stars who turned down the chance to play 007 - and why they made the decision.

1 . Richard Burton Sean Connery may be the best Bond (fact) but he was far from the first choice to play 007. Welsh hellraiser Richard Burton was offered the role in 'Dr No' but he was unsure about the part and wanted more money than the producers were willing to pay. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cary Grant Hollywood superstar Cary Grant was one of the other big names offered the title role in the first Bond film. He was only willing only sign up for one film though (the producers were looking for a three-picture deal), and thought that at the age of 58 he was too old. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . James Mason Sean Connery also has James Mason to thank for his casting on one of cinema's most iconic roles. The treble Oscar nominee, famous for film slike 'A Star is Born', '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' and 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' was offered a three-film deal but was only willing to do two. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Lord Lucan Proof that life really is sometimes stranger than fiction, infamous aristocrat Lord Lucan was offered a screentest as Bond in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'. He turned it down as he'd decided not to pursue an acting career. He would later go missing after being accused of murdering his children's nanny. | Getty Images Photo Sales