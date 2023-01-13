The multi-talented actor has done it all on television, film, stage and the page.

One of Scotland’s most successful actor, Alan Cumming has come a long way from the Panmure Estate, near Carnoustie, where he was brought up – his father was head forester there, while his mother was nsurance company secretary.

He attended Monikie Primary School and Carnoustie High School, but it was not a happy childhood and he has written about the emotional and physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his father in his best-selling autobiography Not My Father's Son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting proved to be his escape and has seen him become a worldwide star.

With his latest television programme – The Traitors US – released on both sides of the Atlantic today (January 13) we’re taking a look back at his career.

What theatre roles is Alan Cumming famous for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumming began his acting career on the stages of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, the Dundee Rep, and Glasgow’s Tron Theatre – earning his first Olivier nomination when the Traverse’s production of Conquest of the South Pole transferred to the Royal Court in London.

He’s continued to act on stage throughout his career, most famously as the MC in Cabaret (for which he won a Tony Award), and has performed with the Bristol Old Vic and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Alan Cumming speaks onstage at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival.

Other notable roles include a one-man Macbeth which premiered in Glasgow, a production of The Bacchae at the Edinburgh International Festival and Accidental Death of an Anarchist, for which he won an Olivier. Most recently he peformed Burn, a one-man show about Robert Burns, at the Edinburgh International Festival and across Scotland.

In recent years he has also branched out into cabaret performances featuring a variety of songs and anecdotes – sometimes alonside other performers – in Club Cumming, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs and I Bought A Blue Car Today.

What television shows is Alan Cumming famous for?

On the small screen, early outings included in Scottish soap opera Take The High Road and crime drama Taggart, coming to wider prominence in BBC sitcom The High Life alongside drama school friend Forbes Masson.

While he’s appeared in numerous British television programmes since then, it's in America that he has become an international star, first in hit political drama The Good Wife, then in crime drama Instinct and comedy musical Schmigadoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other credits include Ghosts, The Runaway, My Brilliant Britain, The Real Cabaret, Who Do You Think You Are?, Doctor Who, Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, and , NBC's 1st Look.

What movies is Alan Cumming famous for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumming has also had a successful movie career, with a critically-acclaimed and award-winning first feature film appearance in 1992’s Prague, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Notable films since have included Circle of Friends, Golden Eye, Emma, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Eyes Wide Shut, X-Men 2 and the Spy Kids trilogy. Most recently he appeared in My Old School, a documentary about a 32-year-old man who pretended to be 17 to attend Bearsden Academy, just outside Glasgow. He lip syncs to an interview with Lee in the film which received a premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival attended by Cumming alongside director Jono McLeod and Scottish singer Lulu.

Who is Alan Cumming married to?

Alan Cumming is married to illustrator Grant Shaffer and the couple live in Manhattan. They became civil partners at London’s Old Royal Naval College in January 2007 and legally married in New York five years later.