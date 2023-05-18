BBC Question Time returns tonight with a panel set to discuss the latest from around the world of politics.

Alex Salmond will be one of the panellists joining FIona Bruce on this evening's Question Time.

Fiona Bruce will once again return to chair and lead the panel through the hottest talking points with a panel of politicians from the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Alba parties on the show this week.

Expect Scottish issues to be discusses in depth as the debate comes from the Highland town of Fort William.

Here’s who the five guests are.

Malcolm Offord

Born in Greenock, Malcolm Offord (or Baron Offord of Garvel to give him his official title), is a Scottish financier and Conservative Party politician who sits in the House of Lords as a life peer. He is currently Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports.

A fierce critic of the prospect of Scottish independence, during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum he was a director of anti-independence campaign group ‘Vote No Borders’ who ran a controversial advert claiming that after independence Scots would struggle to get treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

He stood as a list candidate for Lothian in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election but failed to be elected.

Jackie Baillie

Jacqueline Baillie is a Labour Party politician who has been the MSP for Dumbarton since 1999. She has been Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party since 2020, and has previously served as acting Leader of the Scottish Labour Party in 2017 and 2021. When in Government she was the Minister for Social Justice under First Minister Henry McLeish.

In 2009, Baillie successfully brought into being an act of the Scottish Parliament to allow for greater protection of disabled parking spaces and she has previously been outspoken in her opposition to the minimum pricing of alcohol, believing tax rises to be a more effective way of dealing with the issue.

Baillie was a member of Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints that concluded that the Scottish Government's handling of harassment complaints against fellow-panellist Alex Salmond was "seriously flawed".

Màiri McAllan

Born and brought up in Biggar, Màiri McAllan is an SNP politician who has been MSP for Clydesdale since 2021 and currently serves as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition. She was previously Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform and, before being elected, was a special advisor to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

McAllan is a former solicitor who studied at the University of Glasgow and the University of Ghent and previously unsuccessfully stood for the constituency of Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale at the 2017 UK general election.

Alex Salmond

Former First Minister of Scotland from 2007-2014, Alex Salmond is a Scottish politician and economist who has served as leader of the pro-independence Alba Party since 2021. He has also led the SNP on two occasions, from 1990-2000 and from 2004-2014. He led the ‘Yes’ campaign during the unsuccessful 2014 Scottish independence referendum, after which he resigned as First Minister.

In August 2018, he resigned from the SNP over allegations of sexual misconduct while he was First Minister, but was cleared of all charges in March 2020.

He received a payment of over £500,000 for legal expenses from the Scottish Government following a judicial review after it was found that it breached its own guidelines in its original investigation into the harassment claims against Salmond.

Nina Myskow

Born in St Andrews, Nina Myskow is a journalist and television personality who has previously been a columnist for The Sun and the News of the World, and was the first female editor of Jackie magazine.

Her television work has included New Faces, Grumpy Old Women, Through the Keyhole, This Morning, The Alan Titchmarsh Show, Daybreak, The Michael Ball Show, Pointless and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.