With every new Marvel film or TV show, we get a new face to add to the ever-expanding MCU cast.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is introducing a flurry of characters, including hinting at Marvel’s Illuminati.

On top of that revelation, we also see the appearance of a superhero most closely associated with the Young Avengers, similar to Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, Wanda’s twin sons Tommy and Billy, and Eli Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

America Chavez is instantly recognisable due to the distinguishing star on the back of her jacket. Photo: Marvel Studios.

Here’s what we know about America Chavez and how her character might fit into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who is America Chavez?

America Chavez first appeared in the comics in Vengeance #1 in September 2011, where she became the second character to take on the codename of Miss America.

America Chavez will feature in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo: PA.

She later starred in her own series, titled America, in 2017 and was best known for her appearances in the Young Avengers.

As a lesbian, Chavez is Marvel’s first Latin-America LGBTQ character to star in her own series.

The superhero got her powers due to her mothers experimenting on her and her little sister in an attempt to cure them from a genetic disease in the comics.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she will be played by teenage American actress Xochitl Gomez.

The full extent of Chavez’s powers are not defined in the comics, but she’s known to be able to fly at superhuman speeds, have super strength and speed, be resistant to injuries from bullets and flame, have superhuman long life and awareness of the events of the multiverse.

Perhaps most importantly for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Chavez also has the ability to open star-shaped portals and travel through the multiverse using them.

This could be how she makes her entrance to the MCU, quite literally walking in through the stars.

We don’t know how much of her origin story or comicbook powers will come into play in the MCU, as Marvel Studios will often pick and choose which aspects remain canon, but multiversal travel seems like too useful a power to pass up.

What role will America Chavez have in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

In the trailer, we see Chavez facing down a screaming monster, standing behind Strange alongside fellow Young Avenger Kamala Khan (aka Ms Marvel) as he stares out at a dissolving universe, and falling through a mind-bending destruction of reality arm in arm with Strange.

She is also the one to warn Strange when what looks like Shuma-Gorath, the monster faced by Peggy Carter in What If…?, throws a bus at him on a street in New York.

We see Chavez in fighting form when she launches herself at the camera, although it’s hard to tell what she’s throwing a punch at.

From what we can see here, it looks like Chavez will be fighting alongside Strange, rather than against him (or at least with the Strange we know, if not the evil Doctor Strange also spotted in the trailer).