1 . I'm Still Here

The one surprise on the shortlist was the inclusion of Brazilian drama 'I'm Still Here'. The wife of a former politician during the military dictatorship in Brazil is forced to chart a new path for herself and her children after her family's life is impacted by a violent and arbitrary act. It's the only film that's not yet been released in the UK. You'll be able to catch it from Friday, February 7. | Contributed