All 10 Oscar Best Picture contenders can be seen at home or in the cinema over the course of February.All 10 Oscar Best Picture contenders can be seen at home or in the cinema over the course of February.
Where To Watch Oscar Films: Here's how you can see all 10 Best Picture contenders - including The Substance

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:18 BST

Need to catch up on the most critically-acclaimed films of the last 12 months?

Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23.

A total of 10 film shave been nominated for the biggest prize of the year - the Oscar for Best Picture.

Here’s where you can catch them all before the gongs are awarded.

The one surprise on the shortlist was the inclusion of Brazilian drama 'I'm Still Here'. The wife of a former politician during the military dictatorship in Brazil is forced to chart a new path for herself and her children after her family's life is impacted by a violent and arbitrary act. It's the only film that's not yet been released in the UK. You'll be able to catch it from Friday, February 7.

1. I'm Still Here

A horror film hasn't won the Best Picture Oscar since The Silence of the Lambs. Demi Moore has already won a Golden Globe for her performance in 'The Substance' and is favourite for the Best Actor gong for the gory shocker that satiriser the health and beauty industry. The film has left the cinema and is available to stream on Mubi and to rent on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Substance

The second part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of epic scifi 'Dune' is available to stream on NOWTV and can be bought on DVD and Bluray.

3. Dune: Part Two

Telling the devastating tale of a Florida reform school where teenage boys were abused and killed, The Nickel Boys is directed by RaMell Ross, it tells much of the story from the first person perspective of the characters. It's currently playing at selected cinemas.

4. The Nickel Boys

