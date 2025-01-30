Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23.
A total of 10 film shave been nominated for the biggest prize of the year - the Oscar for Best Picture.
Here’s where you can catch them all before the gongs are awarded.
1. I'm Still Here
The one surprise on the shortlist was the inclusion of Brazilian drama 'I'm Still Here'. The wife of a former politician during the military dictatorship in Brazil is forced to chart a new path for herself and her children after her family's life is impacted by a violent and arbitrary act. It's the only film that's not yet been released in the UK. You'll be able to catch it from Friday, February 7. | Contributed
2. The Substance
A horror film hasn't won the Best Picture Oscar since The Silence of the Lambs. Demi Moore has already won a Golden Globe for her performance in 'The Substance' and is favourite for the Best Actor gong for the gory shocker that satiriser the health and beauty industry. The film has left the cinema and is available to stream on Mubi and to rent on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. | Contributed
3. Dune: Part Two
The second part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of epic scifi 'Dune' is available to stream on NOWTV and can be bought on DVD and Bluray. | Contributed
4. The Nickel Boys
Telling the devastating tale of a Florida reform school where teenage boys were abused and killed, The Nickel Boys is directed by RaMell Ross, it tells much of the story from the first person perspective of the characters. It's currently playing at selected cinemas. | Contributed