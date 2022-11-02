The Enola Holmes sequel will hit Netflix UK this week. Cr: Netflix.

Fans of Enola Holmes film rejoice – the sequel to the Netflix detective adventure is about to be loaded on to the streamer within days.

The first film, which was released in 2020, followed the teenage sister of the already world famous detective Sherlock Holmes as she embarked on a journey to find her missing mother.

While it was due a cinematic release via Warner Bros, the movie was eventually placed onto streaming platform Netflix due to the closure of cinemas during the pandemic and was immediately successful.

The film reportedly became one of Netflix's most watched original films, with approximately 76 million households streaming the film in its first month of release.

Now, after much demand, the popular film will return to streamer for a second helping, with Millie Bobby Brown – or Eleven if you’re a Stranger Things fan – in the lead role and Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) in the director’s seat.

The film will see Enola begin working as a detective-for-hire and open her own agency. However, when her new role does not go to plan she is forced to close the agency and is instead approached by a poor young girl who requests her help to find her missing sister.

What is the cast and who are the characters in Enola Holmes 2?

Once again, Millie Bobby Brown (Strangers Things) will take the leading role as Enola Holmes, the young detective, while award winning actress Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd) returns in the role of Eudoria Holmes, Enola and Sherlock’s mother.

The popular Henry Cavill (The Flash) stars as the world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, while David Thewlis (The Theory of Everything) makes his debut in the film franchise, with Louis Partridge (Paddington 2) starring as Tewkesbury and Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) as Lestrade.

There are also roles for Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serranna Su-Ling Bliss and Róisín Monaghan as Hilda Lyons.

How can I watch Enola Holmes 2 in the UK? When is Enola Holmes 2 out on Netflix UK?

Enola Holmes 2 will be uploaded to UK Netflix this Friday (4 November). To watch, you will need to have a monthly Netflix subscription, which can be purchased here from £6.99 a month.

It will be available to watch from 8.01am on the day of release.

Enola Holmes 2 age rating and runtime

It is quite epic, with the runtime clocking in at two hours and nine minutes!

Enola Holmes 2 has been given a 12A rating by the BBFC for moderate violence, bloody images.

How can I watch Enola Holmes?