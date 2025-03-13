When is Red Nose Day 2025? Comic Relief date, television schedule, presenters, events, get involved

The presenting team for this year's Comic Relief. | BBC-Ray Burmiston/Comic Relief-Rachel Joseph,Nicky Johnston/Hearst MagazinesUK-Matthew Shave/ITV Studios&Freemantle-Matt Frost

It’s the funniest day of the year - for a seriously good cause.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in April 1986, Red Nose Day is a BBC telethon to raise money for the Comic Relief charity - founded in 1985 by comedian Sir Lenny Henry and scriptwriter Richard Curtis in response to the Ethiopian famine.

Originally held every two years, it's now an annual event that sees some of the most famous names in comedy present an evening of sketches and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years it's raised an astonishing £1.5 billion for good causes, including £38 million in 2024, when Sir Lenny Henry presented for the very last time.

Here's what's happening in 2025.

When is Comic Relief 2025?

Comedy and entertainment’s biggest charity night of TV comes live from Media City UK in Salford on Friday, March 21, across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

Who’s presenting Comic Relief?

This year’s presenting lineup comprises Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Alesha Dixon, Tom Allen and Jonathan Ross,

What's happening on the night?

The event promises feature a dazzling array of sketches, live performances, and unexpected surprises, all aimed at bringing the nation together for a good cause. The fundraising efforts of the night will support Comic Relief’s vital work both in the UK and internationally.

It will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special Strictly Come Dancing featuring Rachel Parris and Russell Kane

A performance by the Sugababes.

The Gladiators

Jamie Laing’s ultra-marathon from London to Salford

Not Going Out Red Nose Day Special

Beyond Paradise Red Nose Day Special

A special sketch marking the Oasis reunion

Where does the money raised go?

Red Nose Day returns at a difficult time for many – millions are facing impossible choices just to get by, and the impact of poverty, conflict and climate change is being felt further and wider than ever before. Donations to Red Nose Day will go towards organisations helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people here in the UK and around the world. This could include helping provide shelter for those that need it, putting food on plates, filling the shelves of baby banks, offering someone to talk to, or somewhere to be safe.

How can I get involved?

If you want to raise cash for Red Nose Day - whether it’s a bake sale or running a marathom - you can register online and receiving a free fundraising kit.

You can also donate to Red Nose Day directly by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday , calling 03457 910 910, or texting 70702 and typing either five, ten, twenty, thirty or forty to donate that amount in pounds.