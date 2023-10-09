The animatronic horror animals that fans know and love are coming to the big screen just in time for Halloween with the upcoming film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The long-awaited film adaptation of the popular horror video game franchise is set to be released just before Halloween in 2023.

The series of horror video games has been a favourite of many gamers since they were first released in 2014. Now, the jumpscares and spooks that fans have come to enjoy over the years are coming to the big screen as Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) has been made into a movie.

Set to be released around Halloween, many are looking forward to a night out at the cinema to catch the long-awaited film adaptation. That said, as the franchise is enjoyed by both kids and adults alike there has been much discussion surrounding the age rating of FNAF which may be bad news for those in the fanbase less long in the tooth.

Here is everything we know about the FNAF movie including the release date, age rating, and cast.

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s?

First released in August of 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a ‘point-and-click’ horror video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon. Players must make their way through a number of horror challenges to win the game but will face a multitude of jumpscares along the way.

The nine video games of the main series are set in places connected to a fictional restaurant known as “Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza” which is so named after its mascot Freddy Fazbear, an animatronic. In terms of why it is so popular, Screen Rant explains:

“It is the simplicity of the concept that helped give the series popularity. Like many horror games, Five Nights At Freddy’s is a fun experience even from a backseat perspective.

“Five Nights At Freddy’s became a huge hit through online videos and livestreams; it was practically tailor-made for that kind of exposure.

“The simple gameplay, lack of a direct storyline, and short playtime of each instalment was all somewhat deliberate to help the game become an online phenomenon.”

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise commands a large following of both young and old fans alike who are both drawn to the simplistic charm of the games.

When does the FNaF movie come out?

The FNaF movie release date is October 27, 2023 which falls on a Friday. This means the movie will be released only four days before Halloween.

What is the age rating of the FNaF movie?

The movie has been rated as a 15 by the British Board of Film Classification as it has “strong threat” and “violence”, according to them. This came as a great disappointment for many as there’s a large portion of the fanbase aged 10 to 14.

Who is in the FNaF movie cast?

According to Pocket Tactics, here are the confirmed cast members we know of so far:

Matthew Lillard as William Afton (yes, the Scooby-Doo star!)

Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Mary Stuart Masterson as an ‘unnamed villain’

What else has the company behind the FNaF movie made?

