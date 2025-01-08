When are the Oscars 2025? Date, host, shortlists, venue and how to watch on television

It'll soon be time to polish up the Oscar statuettes. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

With awards season well underway, the eyes of the movie world will soon be focused on the biggest awards ceremony of them all – the Oscars.

Awards season in now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, before the Oscars are presented on March 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s most prestigious film awards - and how you can watch the ceremony.

When is the Academy Awards 2025 ceremony?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 2. For film fans in the UK that will mean the ceremony will get underway in the early hours of Monday, March 3. The best plan is to get an early night and set your alarm.

Where are the Oscars being held?

Since 2002, with a single year break in 2021 when LA’s Union Station hosted, the Oscars have been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – recently renamed Ovation Hollywood. They will be returning to the venue once again in 2025.

When will the Academy Award nominations be announced?

The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17. You can see them announced live on YouTube, with the ceremony likely to start at around 1pm in the UK.

Who is likely to win an Oscar in 2025?

Following its success at the Golden Globes, epic period drama The Brutalist is the one to beat for Best Film, Best Director (Brady Corbet) and Best Actor (Adrien Brody).

In the Best Actress category it looks like a straight shootout between Demi Moore for The Substance and Mikey Madison for Anora.

Best Supporting Actor looks like going to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, but Denzel Washington (Gladiator 2) or Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) could provide an upset.

Finally, the last of the ‘big five’, Zoe Saldana looks unbeatable for her perfomance in Emilia Perez, although some reckon Ariana Grande has a shot due to her eye-catching performance in Wicked.

Other films likely to feature include A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Sing Sing, Anora, The Nickel Boys, Dune: Part Two and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Who is hosting the Academy Awards 2025?

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars for the last two years but will now hand over the job to fellow talk show host Conan O'Brien.

It’s the first time the Emmy Award winner will have hosted, with the announcement coming back in November last year.

O’Brien quipped: "America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

He’s a safe pair of hands having previously hosted the Emmy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and two White House Correspondents dinners.

Can I watch the Academy Awards 2025 in Scotland?

In recent decades the Oscars ceremony was only available to Sky subscribers, but all that changed last year when ITV took over the rights to broadcast the Academy Awards.

This year they will be broadcasting them again, so you can catch all the action live on STV - or catch up afterwards on the STV Player.