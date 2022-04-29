What's coming to Disney Plus in May? Upcoming releases include Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi

With an ever-expanding catalogue of both original creations and licensed content from elsewhere, including an estimated 7,000 TV shows and 500 films, Disney Plus is rapidly catching up to Netflix when it comes to subscribers and seems to coping better than Netflix in terms of finances.

No longer associated with only children’s entertainment, Disney Plus now has enough mature or teen content to cater to audiences of all ages. Here’s what’s coming to the streaming platform throughout the month of March 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What TV shows are coming to Disney Plus UK in May 2022?

This list doesn’t include ongoing weekly episodes from series that began before May, but rather new episodes of shows coming to Disney Plus this month.

Here are all the new TV series coming to Disney Plus in May:

Wednesday May 4th

- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi is likely the most highly anticipated title coming to Disney Plus in May, but there's plenty more to get stuck into as well. Photo: Disney.

- Raven’s Home, Season 5, Episodes 1-5

- Baymax and Mochi, Season 1

- LEGO Star Wars All-Stars, Season 1

- American Crime Story, Seasons 1 and 2

- Snowfall, Season 4

- Scrapyard Supercar, Season 1

- Secrets of Wild India, Season 1

- Egypt From Above, Season 1

Wednesday May 11th

- How I Met Your Father, Season 1

- A Wilderness of Error

- Wonders of the Ocean, Season 1

- Primal Survivor, Season 5

- Kingdom of the White Wolf, Season 1

Friday May 13th

- Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Wednesday April 18th

- Grown-ish, Season 4

- Knights of Castelcorvo, Season 1

- Chain of Command, Season 1

- Ultimate Airport Dubai, Seasons 1-3

- Baking with Francisco Moreira, Season 1-2

- Binny and the Ghost, Seasons 1-2

- Mayans M.C., Season 3

Wednesday May 25th

- Papas Por Encargo, Season 1

- Eye Wonder, Season 1, Episodes 1-6

- Chibi Tiny Tales, Season 1

- Secrets of Aunt Katie, Seasons 7-8

- Wild Russia

- Building Wild, Season 2

- Alaska Animal Rescue, Season 1

- Awesome Animals, Season 1

- Wu-Tang, Season 1

Friday May 27th

- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Episodes 1 and 2

- Daredevil

What movies are coming to Disney Plus UK in May 2022?

Here are all the new movies coming to Disney Plus in May:

Friday May 6th

- Where The Heart Is

- Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

- Babylon AD

- Long Gone Summer

- Mike and the Mad Dog

- Lost Temple of the Inca

- Saving Venice

Wednesday May 11th

- The Quest

- Ousseline

- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight

Friday May 13th

- Sneakerella

- Goodbye Christopher Robin

- Bruce Almighty

- Tommy

- Muhamman and Larry

- Drain The Ocean: WWII

- Drain the Sunken Pirate City

Wednesday April 18th

- Life & Beth

Friday May 20th

- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

- The Valet

- The Transporter

- The Transporter 2

- D. Wade: Life Unexpected

- Qualified

- King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics

- Wild Botswana

Friday May 27th

- We Feed People

- Patti Cakes

- Jumper

- JFK

- What’s Your Number

- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

- Big Momma’s House 2

- Big Momma’s House

- Drain the Titanic

Tuesday May 31st