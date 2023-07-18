What To Watch: 6 of the best action films to watch on Netflix this week

Needing some top class action flick to get you into the mood for the week ahead? Here are 6 of the most highly rated action movies to catch on Netflix UK.

Blood And Gold is one of Netflix's new and best action films. Cr: Netflix.

Drive

Long before Ryan Gosling was a peroxide blonde, pink loving, Barbie adoring Ken doll, he was a stoney faced driver that would stop at nothing when it came to getting revenge on the gangsters who tried to ruin lives. A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack.

Nobody

Love Better Call Saul? Well this Saul (Bob Odenkirk) in full throttle move as he stars in a revenge movie with a difference which sees the lead character seek out those who have burgled his family home while his family slept. Oh - and it has the best fight scene of all time.

Blood and Gold

A new addition to the Netflix catalogue, Blood and Gold takes begins during World War II with the world coming to an end, a German deserter and a young woman get pulled into a battle with a group of Nazis who are hunting for hidden gold.

AKA

A film that almost immediately shot into the top 10 Netflix films upon its release, AKA stars Manchester United legend Eric Cantona in a gritty crime thriller that sees the main character of Adam go it alone with countless fake identities and does the dirty work for any government that will pay him enough.

The Out-Laws

A straight-laced bank manager is about to embark on the best week of his life as he prepares to marry his dream women, however, things don’t go to plan when his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits. Stars Pierce Brosnan is one of the main roles.

Extraction 2