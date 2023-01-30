Some thought it was an elaborate joke when two Hollywood stars announced they wanted to buy a struggling Welsh football club – but the starry duo have made a success of both the club and the television series that follows their efforts.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney welcoming King Charles III to Wrexham AFC in December 09, 2022, is likely to be featured in Season Two of Welcome to Wrexham.

Documentary series Welcome to Wrexham was one of the surprise television hits of last year, telling the story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham FC.

Reynolds was in the stands to cheer the team on in their recent thrilling FA Cup tie against Sheffield United, who only earned a replay after a goal deep into injury time that broke the heart of the home fans.

It will all provide plenty of drama for the second season, set to hit our screens later this year.

Here’s what we know so far.

Who are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-born Hollywood actor, film producer, and entrepreneur who is best-known for portraying the title character in the Deadpool superhero film series. He was married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 and is now married to actress Blake Lively. The couple have three children.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter best known for playing Mac on the hugely-successful comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which he also created and produced. He is married to co-star Kaitlin Olson.

When did they take over Wrexham FC?

The club announced their initial interest in investing in September 2020 and the acting duo completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021 when they invested an immediate £2million in the National League club.

The vast majority of Wrexham fans approved the sale, with a massive 98 per cent in favour of the bid.

What are their plans for the club?

Speaking before the takeover was concluded, on a call with supporters, the duo set out their plans, saying: “Our goal is to grow the team, return it to the English Football League in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Reynolds added: “We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible – as many games as I can make. We want to have a pint with the fans...we want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

Since then they have brought a new manager and new players to the club and brought them to the verge of promotion to the football league.

Asked what his ultimate ambition was for the club before the recent FA Cup game against Sheffield United, Ryan Reynolds said that he wanted Wrexham to play Premiership football.

What happened in Season One of Welcome to Wrexham?

The series centered on the initial planning and successful takeover of Wrexham by the two stars and their attempts to improve the team while also bringing positive chance to the wider Wrexham community.

Prior to the takeover the club were a lowly 20th in the National League, rising to 8th in the 2021-22 season shortly after Reynolds and McElhenney took over.

In the first full season after the takeover Wrexham finished second, just missing out on promotion to the Englush Football League second division in a heartbreaking conclusion to the series.

Along the way the viewers were introduced to a myriad of characters involved in the football club and the Wrexham community, from fans to players and volunteers to local business owners.

What will Season Two be about?

Ryan Reynolds announced there would be a second season Twitter just a week after the first season concluded in October last year.

It’s expected Season Two will continue to cover the club’s growing success which sees them currently atop the National League and battling to continue an FA Cup run after forcing Sheffield United to a replay following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Other plot lines that are likely to make the cut are the success of Wrexham AFC women, King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort visiting the Racecourse Ground, ongoing problems with funding for a new stand, persuading the Wrexham Supporters Trust to surrender the lease to the Racecourse, and plans for Wrexham to travel to the USA in the off season to take on American teams.

When is Season Two expected to be released?

While no release date has been officially announced it seems safe to assume that Season 2 will cover the current 2022/2023 football season which comes to an end in June.

The first season was released at the end of August 2022 to we can expect that season two will follow a similar timeline.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham

All 16 30 minute episodes of Season 1 of Welclome to Wrexham are available to watch in the UK on Disney+, which will also be showing Season 2.