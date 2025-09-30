The show began filming on West Princes Street on Tuesday.

Film crews have been spotted in Glasgow's West End for a new season of a popular BBC crime drama.

The show, Vigil, follows DCI Amy Silva, played by Suranne Jones, and DI Kirsten Longacre, played by Rose Leslie.

This time, their case takes them to a remote Arctic research station where a British special forces member has been shot dead on a covert mission.

Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.

It leads to them needing to diffuse an international confrontation, but much of the new season is filmed in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council have issued a number of measures affecting over 20 roads in Glasgow due to filming in the area. This includes a prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading on West Princes Street from 3pm on September 29 to 8am on October 1.

Filming has started for hit BBC series Vigil. | BBC/Mark Mainz

Gary Lewis (Franklin, A Thousand Blows) returns to reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Robertson, who has appeared across all series of Vigil so far. Dominic Mafham (Little Disasters, Killing Eve) also returns as Sir Ian Downing and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell, Outlander) returns as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten’s daughter.

The new cast for the third series includes Jeppe Beck Laursen (The Last, The Trip), Tornike Gogrichiani (Extraction 2, Drops of God), Steven Miller (Dept. Q, Shetland), Benjamin Wainwright (Maigret, Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Artur Zai Barrera (The Old Man, Lucky), Jordan Duvigneau (Mood, Stolen Girl), Kaisa Hammarlund (Hijack, Grace), Adam Fidusiewicz (FBI International, A Gentleman in Moscow), Naomi Yang (Under Salt Marsh, Wolfe), Eric Godon (In Bruges, Anna), Conor Berry (Karen Pirie, Schemers), Amy Manson (Rebus, Bodies), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows, The Ballad of a Small Player), Steven Cree (All of You, Heads of State), Killian Coyle (Shetland, Endeavour) Derek Riddell (Industry, Happy Valley), Alma Prelec (Secret Service, Fifteen Love) Dawn Sievewright (Undertow, Shetland) and Shereen Cutkelvin (Summerwater, Crime).

Top left to right: Gary Lewis (Image: Kirsty Anderson), Dominic Mafham (Image: Coco), Jeppe Beck Laursen (Image: Anne Valeur), Tornike Gogrichiani (Image: Levan Leko Tchkonia) and Steven Miller (Image: Faye Thomas). Bottom left to right: Amy Manson (Image: Christopher Jeney), Naomi Yang (Image: YellowBellyPhoto), Steve Cree (Michael Shelford), and Derek Riddell | Vlad at Plastic Fruit Studios

Writer Tom Edge says: “I'm grateful to the BBC and World Productions for backing the ambition of a story that takes Vigil to the Arctic.

“This series grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow's world: melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits.”