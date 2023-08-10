He has been remembered as a ‘major comedic talent’

Carlyle created Two Doors Down with Gregor Sharp

Two Doors Down creator Simon Carlyle has been remembered as “a wonderful person and a major comedic talent” following his death at the age of 48.

The Scottish sitcom has starred Arabella Weir, Kieran Hodgson, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and was also created and written by Gregor Sharp.

In a statement, Carlyle’s manager, Amanda Davis, said he was known for being a “supportive and nurturing collaborator”.

“I am immensely sorry to confirm that Simon Carlyle has died at the age of 48,” Ms Davis said.

“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent.

“He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Set around the residents of Latimer Crescent, Two Doors Down was recommissioned for a seventh series in February.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our friend and colleague Simon Carlyle.

“Simon was a wonderful comedy talent who, amongst many other credits, co-created and wrote the multi award winning series Two Doors Down.

“His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite.

“Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Carlyle also wrote for Changing Ends, an ITV comedy series about Alan Carr growing up in the 1980s, and BBC LGBT+ show Boy Meets Girl.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened to hear this news.

“Simon was a major writing talent, loved for his work on Two Doors Down and many other series. Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends, and the cast and crew on Two Doors Down.”

The sitcom’s production team also said: “We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being.

“He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him.

“He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us. We send love and support to his family and friends.”