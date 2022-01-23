Trigger Point: When is it on, cast, number of episodes, will there be a second series - all you need to know about the explosive new ITV Jed Mercurio drama

Trigger Point reunites Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio with star Vicky McClure and turns the spotlight on the work of the Metropolitan Police bomb disposal squad.

Last year, the series six finale of Line of Duty was watched by a staggering 12.8 million viewers, making it the most watched episode of any drama (not counting soaps) since 2002.

ITV bosses will be hoping this will be equally well received.

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point, ITV's explosive drama about the battle to beat a bombing campaign in London.

When is it on and who is in it?

Trigger Point begins on Sunday, January 24, on ITV and the the ITV Player. It is due to run across six parts.

Vicky McClure is in the lead as Lana Washington, a former military servicewoman who now works in bomb disposal. She spoke to The Scotsman's Janet Christie about the series here

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Adrian Lester as bomb disposal 'expos' in Joel Nutkins in Trigger Point.

Adrian Lester, known for shows including Hustle, plays Lana’s partner Joel Nutkins.

Mark Stanley plays part of DI Thom Youngblood, while Inspector Robins is played by Cal MacAninch, who has appeared in shows including Vigil, Downton Abbey, Mr Selfridge and Calibre.

Manjinder Virk takes on the tole of DI Samira Desai, while Warren Brown plays Karl Maguire.

What do we know about the plot?

Washington and Nutkins are experienced bomb disposal operatives, known as ‘expos’, who are called out to a London housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory. There is no sign of the bomb maker, Andy Phelan, but his keys are missing, leading to a race against time to find him and his vehicle.

While Washington and Nutkins successfully defuse an improvised explosive device, its complexity suggests they are dealing with sophisticated terrorists.

What has been said about it?

The series was written by Daniel Brierley, who began working with HTM Television – co-owned by Mercurio – after his involvement with a TV bursary scheme, and the series is a direct result of it.

Daniel says of Mercurio: “I got chatting to him at the Edinburgh TV Festival years ago and we stayed in touch, then I pitched him this idea. He’s wonderful, very funny and I get on very well with him. I think we have similar taste in stories, so that helps, and he’s a great mentor.

“He and the other execs gave me feedback on every draft and he understands the story in a very profound sense. We’ve got some cliffhangers in the series and that is very much a Jed thing!”

He adds: “I was also lucky enough to do some story sessions with (TV producer) John Yorke, who told me that if you can end the story with people wanting more then that’s exactly what you have to do.”

Daniel goes on: “I did genuinely write this with Vicky McClure in mind, so to have her and Adrian Lester as Lana and Joel, it’s astonishing.”

For McClure, collaborating with Mercurio again was a complete no-brainer. “I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he’s a friend, but also because he’s incredible at what he does, and I love the fact that he’s supporting new writers like Daniel,” she says.

“I didn’t need any convincing to say yes – I knew it was going to be a really fun, interesting and intriguing job. It’s dynamic, it’s action-packed, it’s full of brilliant characters and it will put you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next explosive situation.

“I’m really excited for people to see it.”

For Adrian Lester, working on the show increased his admiration for people who go out to work every day to make sure that people feel better and are safer, from expos to the police and paramedics.

“Never in a million years could I be an expo,” he admits. “It’s exciting, but you spend all your time waiting and when you get a call it’s very tense, you’re slowly checking wires and scanners. I’m not good at waiting, I’d go a bit crazy, but it’s a fantastic job they do. Because I’ve never seen their roles depicted on TV it was a fascinating experience to find out about them and play one.

“I have so much respect for what they do, I take my hat off to them. But not my helmet, cos that would be dangerous.”

Second series already rumoured?

Mercurio has already hinted the show is set to return, befire it has even hit the screens.

Asked if this could go for another series in an interview with Ed!, he said: “Yeah, if this series goes down well with the audience, we’d love to do more.

“It’s set up to be a returner.

“We know how much audiences love thrillers – they’re a big part of people’s TV experience now, and having another series of Trigger Point in the future would be great.