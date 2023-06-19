It’s been a good week if you’re looking for a new Netflix binge. Here are five things you have to see this week.

1) Take Care Of Maya

Set to be one of Netflix’s most shocking medical documentaries ever, Take Care Of Maya looks at the barely believable tale of Maya Kowalski. A young girl that suffers from a rare disease known as CPRS and how it turned her family’s life upside down.

2) Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Take Care Of Maya. Credit: Netflix.

Tim Minchin’s Matilda musical was widely praised when it was released just last year and now Netflix subscribers will get a chance to see what all the fuss is about thanks to the streamer picking up the release. Starring young actress Alisha Weir in the main role, she is joined by film royalty in the shape of Emma Thompson and Andrea Riseborough. Available from June 25.

3) King Of Clones

If Take Care Of Maya leaves you in search of even more gob-smacking medical documentaries, then the launch of King Of Clones this Friday is sure to suit your needs. The documentary will look into the life of Korea's most notorious scientist, Hwang Woo-suk, from his groundbreaking human cloning research all the way to his scandalous downfall. A must watch.

4) Four Lions

If you know the name Chris Morris (Brasseye) then you will know of his genius wit and satire that has caused a stir on British TV for well over two decades. However, when it comes to feature films, Morris will perhaps never create anything more funny, shocking, heartbreaking and provocative as Four Lions. Set for release on Netflix on June 26, this film will make you laugh, cry, and gasp in shock – and may leave you with some very uncomfortable questions to answer.

5) Sleeping Dog