Netflix are uploading so much good content in July, it is hard to narrow down the best to watch – but we tried it anyway. Here are 5 TV shows you need to catch in July.

Wham! - out now

This highly-anticipated documentary about 1980s superstars George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley takes a deep dive into the career, the rise and the tensions that existed as the duo adapted to their rise in popularity. Using archival footage and exclusive interviews with Ridgeley, the documentary focuses on their rise to fame and George Michael’s journey with his sexuality during the late 80s.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1) – July 6

One of Netflix’s most successful new series returns for a second season as we re-enter the courtroom for part one of The Lincoln Lawyer season two. Mickey Haller, a defense attorney in Los Angeles, will return in his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator for five new episodes this week.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) - July 20

One of Netflix’s most-loved series, Sweet Magnolias focuses on three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high school as they navigate romance, career and family. This feel-good series will see its new season arrive on Netflix in July, much to the delight of its loving of fans.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case - July 26

This documentary explores the case of Lucie Blackman, a woman who had become a hostess in Asia following her career as a flight attendant for British Airways. When she goes missing in Japan, an international investigation starts. This series will focus on the harrowing tale of that invesigation.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) - July 29