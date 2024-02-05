Trending: Five must-watch films about American football - and where to stream them
Touchdowns, end zones, quarterbacks and field goals are all key ingredients of these terrific films.
The Super Bowl takes place this weekend, with the San Fransico 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs doing battle for one of the biggest prizes in world sport.
To get you in the mood, here are five of the best films featuring American Football.
Any Given Sunday (Apple TV, rent from £3.49)
Oliver Stone's film about an NFL manager strugging both on and off the field wasn't particularly well received on its released in 1999 but is now seen as something of a classic of the genre. Al Pacino puts in a typically committed shift as the formerly successful gaffer, ably supported by an all-star cast including Dennis Quaid, Cameron Diaz, Jamie Fox, James Woods and a squad of real-life players.
Undefeated (Now TV)
This documentary tells a classic underdog story perfectly and is a great example of a film that even those with little interest in the subject should enjoy. It follows the Manassas High School American football team who have failed to win a single playoff game in their 110 year history. Could former coach Bill Courtney have what it takes for them to break the losing streak?
Jerry Maguire (Sky Cinema)
Another film featuring American football that you don't have to be a grid iron fan to enjoy, Cameron Crowe blends the cutthroat world of sports agents with romance to winning effect. It features three equally-polished central performances from Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger, and Cuba Gooding Jr - who was rewarded with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Friday Night Lights (Amazon, rent from £2.49)
A film that really drives home America's sometimes unhealthy obsession with high school football, Friday Night Lights sees an injury to a star player lead to social problems in the wider community. Billy Bob Thornton plays the coach tasked with turning around the performance of the team and healing the town's ills. The film was later adapted into an (even better) television series.
Heaven Can Wait (Paramount+)
Warren Beattie was nominated for a remarkable four Oscars for this metaphysical screwball comedy. Also starring Julie Christie and James Mason, it sees a famous quarterback wrongly taken to heaven by his guardian angel before swiftly returning to Earth in the body of a multimillionaire industrialist. Domination of the footballing world and romance follows.
