In celebration of the 52nd birthday of Ewan McGregor here are 13 of the Scottish actor's greatest hits over his movie career.

Top 13 Ewan McGregor movies in celebration of the Scottish actor's 52nd birthday

From the sagacious Jedi Master in Star Wars to the downtrodden Edinburgh-based addict in Trainspotting, here are some of Ewan McGregor’s greatest movies as the Scot celebrates his 52nd birthday.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:44 BST

Ewan McGregor has excelled in starring roles in a variety of films, TV shows, musicals and more over his exciting career. The Scottish actor, born in Perth, kicked off his career in British cinema during the mid-90s but quickly rose to worldwide fame when he bagged the role of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel film (1999).

Born on March 31, 1971, today McGregor celebrates his 52nd birthday which makes it as good a time as any to look back on the impressive career the actor boasts. Here are 13 of his most critically acclaimed films according to IMDb reviews.

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel, Trainspotting stars Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his group of not so well-to-do friends. As a heroin addict who is always chasing his next hit, the movie can be disturbing to watch but very compelling all the same as it was seen as the young Scottish actor's breakout role.

1. Trainspotting (1996)

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel, Trainspotting stars Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his group of not so well-to-do friends. As a heroin addict who is always chasing his next hit, the movie can be disturbing to watch but very compelling all the same as it was seen as the young Scottish actor's breakout role. Photo: John Irving on Flickr

This war drama captures the true events of the US Army Rangers who were shipped off to Mogadishu to overthrow a warlord in Somali. The movie centres around the one-day mission that ended with multiple deaths across both sides as well as two downed helicopters.

2. Black Hawk Down (2001)

This war drama captures the true events of the US Army Rangers who were shipped off to Mogadishu to overthrow a warlord in Somali. The movie centres around the one-day mission that ended with multiple deaths across both sides as well as two downed helicopters. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

In 2004 the Indian Ocean tsunami resulted in the deaths of over 225,000 people making it one of modern history's worst disasters. This film captures the true story of one family who survived the incident after being hit by the storm totally unexpected while swimming in the pool.

3. The Impossible (2012)

In 2004 the Indian Ocean tsunami resulted in the deaths of over 225,000 people making it one of modern history's worst disasters. This film captures the true story of one family who survived the incident after being hit by the storm totally unexpected while swimming in the pool. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

This musical classic follows a romantic poet named Christian who is convinced that anything is possible if you do it with love. When he meets Satine, the star courtesan at the Moulin Rouge, his views are challenged but the unlikely pair ultimately do end up finding happiness together.

4. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

This musical classic follows a romantic poet named Christian who is convinced that anything is possible if you do it with love. When he meets Satine, the star courtesan at the Moulin Rouge, his views are challenged but the unlikely pair ultimately do end up finding happiness together. Photo: Submitted

