James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan are set to star in a new drama set in the first days of lockdown Britain.

Written by Dennis Kelly, and directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Daldry, the one-off film will see McAvoy and Horgan play a husband and wife who re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the lockdown.

Here’s all you need to know about BBC Two’s new drama Together.

What is Together about?

Together is a one-off comedy drama that focuses on the rocky relationship between a married couple and their son during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

The wife (Sharon Horgan), simply referred to as She, is a co-coordinator at a refugee charity. The job keeps her incredibly busy through the turbulent time.

The husband (James McAvoy), referred to as He, is a self-employed man who runs a boutique computing consultancy - yet, because of the pandemic, he’s been forced to furlough his staff and takes up growing vegetables.

The film examines the couple re-evaluating their struggling relationship, with She and He having conversations that they can no longer avoid - making decisions about the future of their marriage.

Writer, Dennis Kelly commented: “Together is about a couple who totally hate each other, but have somehow found a way of existing together by not talking to, thinking about, noticing, communicating with or being in the same room as each other - then lockdown happens.

"It’s about how humans negotiate their shared experiences when they think they have nothing in common other than staying alive, and it's about how you can hate what you love and love what you hate. And Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are brilliant in it.”

When is Together on TV?

Together will air on BBC Two on Thursday 17 June at 9pm.

The drama will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and will be available for catch up after its broadcast.

Who is in the cast of Together?

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan take the lead in Together as the two central characters of the film.

Horgan plays the wife, known to the audience as She. Horgan is most recognisable for her roles in the TV shows Catastrophe, This Way Up and Pulling. She has also appeared in the films Valiant, Imagine Me & You and Game Night.

Speaking about the film, Horgan said: “I think everyone who got involved in this film had no intention of doing a covid drama but then we read Dennis’ script and changed our minds. We shot this in ten days so it was a beautifully stressful experience. Working with Dennis again - and Stephen Daldry and James McAvoy both of whom I’ve admired for years was a joy.

"But it also felt like we were making something important. And the fact that it feels like news means that the covid death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily has not been talked about enough”.

James McAvoy plays the husband, known to the audience as He. McAvoy has recently appeared in the big budget TV series His Dark Materials, and was also seen showing off his baking skills in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C.

Speaking about working with writer Dennis Kelly, McAvoy said: “Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages. When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing it was a no brainer. It’s a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through. ”