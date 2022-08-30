This England: How to watch new Sky release, air date, on demand and more

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-part mini Sky Original series will air on Sky in September and focus on the UK Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series including the air date, channel and how to watch on demand.

What is This England about?

The drama will begin with Mr Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister and will recount the first coronavirus cases in the UK.

It will tell the story of the 56-year-old premier falling ill with the virus, as well as the arrival of his son, Wilfred.

According to Sky: "This England will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.

"The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.

When does This England air? This England release date

This England, which was originally titled This Sceptred Isle, is set to be released on Sky and on demand on September 21.

All episodes are set to be released at once, and will also be available through Now TV entertainment package, or available if you are a Sky subscriber.

It is not yet clear if it will be aired outside of the UK.

Who stars in This England? This England cast

Kenneth Branagh stars in the series of Prime Minister Boris Johnson while Ophelia Lovibond will portray Carrie Symonds.

Simon Paisley Day will play Dominic Cummings while the role of Health Secretary Matt Hanock will be played by Andrew Buchan.

Sir Patrick Vallance will be played by Alex Nicholls – and former aide to the PM Cloe Watson will be played by Greta Bellamacina.

The trailer for This England can also be watched above.

How accurate is This England?

The series is based on the first-hand testimony of those from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, and more.

The series is co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom with Tim Shipman, political editor of the Sunday Times, is acting as a consultant.