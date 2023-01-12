Fans of the smash-hit BBC show won’t have to wait for Claudia Winkleman to return to the castle for their next dose of twisty reality television – and there’s a familiar face fronting the US version.

The Traitors was one of the surprise television hits of 2022 when it hit BBC One later last year.

Millions of viewers enjoyed watching 22 strangers locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It delivered plenty of drama, including memorable finale that ratcheted up the tension to near unbearable levels.

Fans are still waiting to see if there will be a second series, but in the meantime the BBC has done a deal to broadcast the US version of the show at the same time it’s released on the other side of the Atlantic.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I watch The Traitors US in the UK?

The entire series will be available on the BBC iPlayer on Friday 13 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosts the US version of The Traitors.

If you’d rather take your time to digest all the inevitable twists and turns then you can watch a double-bill of episodes every Wednesday at 10.40pm for five weeks from Jnuary 25.

It will also be shown on BBC Three.

What are the rules?

A total of 20 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot – up to $250,000.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is The Traitors US filmed?

The Traitors US is filmed in the same castle that hosted the UK version – at Ardross Castle, situated in the Highland region of Scotland near the River Alness. Ardross Castle was originally a hunting lodge for the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s.

In the 1880s, the lodge was redesigned as a castle in the period’s baronial style. Nowadays, it is used as a wedding and conference venue.

Who is hosting?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming is taking on the role played by Claudia Winkleman in the UK version of The Traitor.

Cumming firt found fame in the role as the MC in the stage musical Cabaret, first in London’s West End and then in Broadway. Since then he has starred in a slew of successful television programmes and feature films, including The High Life, The Good Wife, Goldeneye, Spy Kids and X-Men 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also continues to appear on stage, most recently appearing in one-man show Burn at last year’s Edinburgh International Festival.

Who are the celebrity contestants?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the celebs taking part in the first season of The Traitors US and – because most aren’t well known in the UK – what they are famous for.

Arie Luyendyk Jr: An estate agent who came second on reality television show The Bachelorette in 2012.

Brandi Glanville: Best-selling author and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cirie Fields: A nurse who has appeared on numerous reality television programmes, including four appearances on Survivor.

Cody Calafiore: An actor who appeared on season 16 of the US version of Big Brother before winningBig Brother All Stars in 2020.

Kate Chastain: A podcaster and radio host best known for her role on Bravo's Below Deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Cooke: Star of reality television programmes Summer House and Winter House.

Rachel Reilly: A serial winner of reality televion programmes, including Big Brother, Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reza Farahan: An actor and estate agent who appeared in cult film Sharknado.

Ryan Lochte: 12-time Olympic swimming medalist and current world record holder in the 200 individual medley, he has previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

Stephenie LaGrossa: Three-time Survivor contestant who is married to baseball star Kyle Kendrick.

Who are the non-celebrity contestants?

The ‘civilians’ on season one of The Traitors US are as follows:

Amanda Clark: An emergency room nurse from Pennsylvania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andie Vanacore: A trans history graduate who identifies as non-binary, they live in Reno with their wife and baby girl, Milo

Anjelica Conti: A hairstylist from New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azra Valani: A yoga instructor who was born in Kenya, raised in Canada, and now lives in Los Angeles.

Bam: A tech sales executive from Puerto Rico.

Christian De La Torre: A retired army veteran from Los Angeles.

Geraldine Moreno: An actress with a business and marketing degree from North Hollywood.

Michael Davidson: An office manager from Kentucky.

Quentin R. Jiles: A political analyst and podcaster from Texas.

Advertisement Hide Ad