Claudia Winkleman is back to host another series of The Traitors. | BBC Pictures

Tonight is the night - are you ready for another twisty series of the BBC reality game show?

The Traitors is set to return - and once again 22 strangers will be locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The third series of the BBC hit show starts on Wednesday, January 1, and there will undoubtedly be countless twists and turns before we find out who will win the cash. Indeed, TV chiefs have promised it will be “a whole new game”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fiendish programme.

What are the rules?

A total of 22 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. To find out more about the picturesque building click here.

When is The Traitors on?

The Traitors returns on Wednesday, January 1, at 8pm on BBC One and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer. The secind episode will be on Thursday, January 2 at 8pm, with all further episodes broadcast at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Is Uncloaked back too?

The Official visualised podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by stand up comedian and presenter Ed Gamble, returns and will be available directly after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and iPlayer and an extended version with additional guests, further theories and essential analysis will be available on BBC Sounds.

Are there other series of The Traitors?

The Traitors has already been a hit show on Dutch television, leading to versions being commissioned around the world.

The American version is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer. The twist is that the contestants are famous reality television stars.