The first season was one of the biggest word-of-mouth hits of 2022, and the BBC have announced that another batch of contestants will be hoping to win a lifechanging amount of cash.

The Traitors will be returning for a second season.

Towards the end of last year millions of viewer s enjoyed watching 22 strangers be locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie and strategise their way to a £120,000 top prize.

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winklemen, it attracted over 34million views on the BBC iplayer alone, becoming the BBC’s most successful new show for over two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season of the Scotland-set show.

What happens in The Traitors?

A total of 22 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret ‘Traitors’, who are trying to eliminate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night ‘The Traitors’ meet in secret to pick one of ‘The Faithful’ to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of ‘The Traitors’ – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No spoilers for those who haven’t yet watched the first season, but this can lead to some VERY dramatic scenes as the show reaches its climax.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. To find out more about the picturesque building click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about Season 2 of The Traitors?

Speaking on a video on Twitter, host Claudia Winkleman said: I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately. Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table? Would you like to play?”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, added: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

And Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert who produce the programme, said: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season. They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships. We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

How can I apply for Season 2 of The Traitors?

If you think you have what it takes to enter the castle, you can apply to take part in The Traitors Season 2, via the BBC Take Part website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications close on July 31, 2023.

When is it likely to be broadcast?

Advertisement Hide Ad

With applications to take part closing on July 31, the series is expected to film in later summer and be released later in the year.

It seems likely that it will air around the same time of year as the first season – with episodes released on three consecutive nights each week during three weeks in November.

How can I watch Season 1 The Traitors?

You can catch up (and binge watch) all the episodes from Season 1 on the BBC iPlayer.

Are there other series of The Traitors?

The Traitors has already been a hit show on Dutch television, and an American version has been produced hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Advertisement Hide Ad