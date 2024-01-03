Claudia Winkleman tells the contestants in The Traitors: "Trust no one."

So we revelled in the board game over Christmas, at least until the moment when everyone fell out, learned the true extent of each other’s deviousness and it was obvious that Auntie Jean could never be trusted, on any matter, ever again. On Wednesday night though, it was back to the real thing.

Back to “the beautiful Highlands” for Claudia Winkleman’s one-woman, witchy-chic, heavy-knit fashion show which on no account, dah-ling, should be likened to an hour-long Scottish Widows ad.

Back to the railway station at Boat of Garten - the contestants’ assembly-point - for more camp than the region’s annual Scouts jamboree.

And back to Ardross Castle, setting for “the ultimate murder-mystery psychological reality series”, which left me ungripped last time round but thrilled millions including my sister who, unsuccessfully, was among 130,000 applicants for the second run - a 4,000 percent increase.

So, big question: would those who’d made the cut be too knowing? And could Claudia trowel on even more eyeshadow to appear yet more inscrutable and still more chilling while unveiling new plot twists to wrongfoot those who’d memorised every strategy from 12 months ago?

One thing that hasn’t changed is the size of the prize. “Up to £120,000” declared Claudia often. Well, this is the BBC where really big money has always been deemed vulgar. And, with the government and the Beeb-bashing tabloids scrutinising every penny spent, there are costs to be accrued: the castle rental, the hiring of a fleet of Land Rover Defenders to ferry the contestants around countryside which one described as “absolutely so scenic!”. And of course the Winkleman wardrobe.

So who are the 22? There are three Scots, including Tracey, a clairvoyant, and oddly two veterinary nurses, which surprised them both and perhaps also the Beeb’s own Head of Diversity. Aubrey, sporting a cravat, has a dog he’s named after an American soul-singing legend but sadly Luther Vandross hasn’t made it to Ardross.

Who do we like and who can’t we stand already? Retired teacher Diane would, I imagine, have spoken for many watching as the contenders gathered for breakfast, having only met the previous day: “Ohmigod, we don’t all have to hug!” But Paul, a business manager, seemed too keen, too cold-eyed in pursuit of “up to £120,000” and too well-versed in the show’s workings. He could possibly win Mastermind with his knowledge of The Traitors, but then be disqualified for the most boring specialist subject, ever.

Diane, addressing the men, might have added: “Ohmigod, we don’t all have to wear shackets!” Telling them apart in the opening instalment was tricky although we’ll get to know everyone eventually, provided they survive, with an unsmiling Claudia supplying the timely reminder: “You are currently sharing marmalade with murderers.”

Ex-squaddie Jonny quickly stood apart from the crowd, endearing himself into the bargain, as the contestants contemplated the first loch-based challenge. He joked that he’d be the one swimming round in circles on account of only having one leg after his armoured vehicle was blown 14 feet into the air in Afghanistan. He didn’t seem to be thinking of “up to £120,000” when declaring himself pleased that, until then, no one had noticed his prosthetic limb, thereby defining him by it.