The Room stars Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero attend a screening of The Disaster Artist (Photo by Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Known as ‘the Citizen Kane of bad movies’, The Room has packed out cinemas all over the world since its initial inauspicious release to uniformly negative reviews almost 20 years ago.

The film, which was written by, directed and produced by Tommy Wiseau has become a genuine cult favourite with film fans, where it has now become a custom for audiences to interact with the film as they rip up the rule book that says you need to be quiet in the cinema.

Screenings of the film, which sell out across the globe, see fans act out various parts of the movie as they cheer and boo their favourite characters from the movie.

It is accustom to see plastic spoons thrown at the screen and American football flung across the theatre as fans follow the now notorious traditions of the movie while indulging in the bad acting, questionable camera work and nonsensical plot.

Double bill at Everyman Cinema

And now Scottish film fans will be able to attend an extra-special screening of The Room with one of the stars of the film, actor Greg Sestero popping along for a special Q&A session with fans alongside a special double screening.

Sestero, who stars as Mark in the film, has some of the most quotable lines in the movie and wrote the best selling book The Disaster Artist, which detailed the period in his life that saw him flung into the fame of starring in ‘greatest bad movie ever made’.

His book was later made into a film of the same name and starred brothers James and Dave Franco, with the latter playing the role of Greg.

He’ll be at Edinburgh’s brand new boutique Everyman Cinema, located in St James Quarter, at 6.30pm on Thursday 3rd November for an intriguing double-bill.

The Disaster Artist

Alongside The Room, Greg is screening his directorial debut, a horror film titled ‘Miracle Valley’ – and while may associate Greg with ‘bad movie’ The Room, Miracle Valley has received praise from reviewers, with one of them admitting they “expected a train wreck” but were presented with “a mix of The Manson Family and mad science revolving around bloodlines with magical properties” – a big departure from The Room indeed.

Miracle Valley, which debuted at FrightFest last year, tells the story of an obsessive photographer and his girlfriend who are invited to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird.

Fortune, fame and mending their fading relationship takes a turn at the hands of a sinister force where they face demons from both past, present and future. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will also have the chance to meet Sestero and grab some exclusive one of a kind merchandise.