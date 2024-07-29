Peggy is an unlikely Hollywood superstar. | Contributed

If you’ve seen the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine you’re likely to have fallen in love with one cast member in particular - and it’s not Matthew Macfadyen.

Hollywood has a new canine star, following in the pawsteps of the likes of Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, and Beethoven.

Peggy is currently on the big screen alongside superhero royalty Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman playing the titular world-savers in Deadpool & Wolverine.

She plays Dogpool, the beloved pet of a Deadpool ‘variant’ banished to The Void (a kind of purgatory) in the film.

It’s the culmination of a remarkable canine rages-to-riches story.

Here’s what you need to know.

What kind of dog is Peggy/Dogpool?

Peggy is a cross between a pug and a Chinese Crested. The latter are famous for regularly winning competitions to find the world’s ugliest (but still adorable) dogs.

How did the filmmakers find Peggy to play Dogpool?

first found fame in 2023 when judges for the competition launched by ParrotPrint crowned her Britain’s ugliest mutt.

Coverage of the competition in the UK media brought the distinctive-looking pooch to the attention of actor and producer Ryan Reynolds, propelling Peggy to superstardom.

Ryan Reynolds explained to Extra TV: "We were looking for a dog that kind of looked like Deadpool under the mask. We found the ugliest dog in the UK and that was Peggy.”

Peggy as Dogpool. | Disney Studios

What is Peggy’s background?

The bright lights of Hollywood are a world away from Peggy’s humble beginnings, starting life as the runt of an accidental litter and the last one to be homed. As her siblings were taken away one by one to loving homes Peggy remained unwanted, with families perhaps put off by her unique appearance.

She remained with her mother’s family for six long months as they desperately searched for a new home for her. Peggy’s luck finally changed when Holly Middleton, from East Yorkshire, came to take a look at the puppy no one wanted - and fell in love at first sight.

Holly said: "We loved her the Instant we laid eyes on her with her big brown eyes, little tuft of white hair and her tongue lolling out to one side. I just felt sorry for her, sat there with no hair and her tongue out.

"She was six months old so I just felt like no one wanted her. We didn’t set out to get a quirky dog, an underdog. I hope it encourages people to overlook the little oddities of those dogs left on the shelf.”

How did Peggy become Britain’s Ugliest Dog?

Holly entered Peggy into Britain's ugliest dog competition after multiple friends and family members told her she was probably in with a good chance. Despite some tough competition, the judges were in no doubt Peggy deserved to win the title for managing to be ugly but also cute both at the same time.

Matt Dahan, founder of ParrotPrint said: “When we launched a fun contest in late 2022 to find Britain’s ugliest dog we could never have imagined that we would discover a star - but that’s exactly what happened when Peggy entered the competition.

“We were flooded with entries but the vast majority were simply too cute to be serious contenders in an ugly dog competition.

“Peggy was the exception. She was an early entrant, submitted by her owner Holly, and right from the start, she stood out as the dog everyone was talking about.

“Using her wonderful entry picture, featuring her wearing a pearl necklace, we called out for more ugly dogs to enter the contest, and that was when the phone started to ring off the hook with media wanting to speak to Holly and meet Peggy.

“Despite some strong late entrants, our judges were never really in any doubt about who deserved to win the title.

“Peggy’s success is a classic rags to riches story. She started life as the runt of an accidental litter and was the last one to be homed after all her brothers and sisters were selected for adoption and now she is a Hollywood superstar.

“Incredibly, Ryan Renolds and the Deadpool team found Peggy when they did a Google search for ugly dogs and came across our competition.

“We might be biased but we think Peggy will steal Ryan Reynolds's thunder in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

“She took everything in her stride when she promoted our contest and wasn’t phased once by the bright lights, the TV cameras or the famous presenters.

“We all absolutely adore Peggy. When we launched this contest I never once thought we’d find a dog like her who manages to be both ugly and so, so cute all at the same time.