The Power Of The Dog is hotly tipped to win multiple awards at the year's Oscars. Photo credit: Netflix.

For the first time in two years, there seems to be some genuine excitement in the movie world as we approach Oscars season.

Thanks to a pandemic that caused chaos to many industries – and not least the cinema – a number of highly anticipated movies had their release dates pushed back, as the red velvet curtain remained closed to the public.

However - much to delight of cinephiles, directors and actors alike - it seems some sense of normality is resuming in the film world.

And with the return of normality comes a genuine sense of excitement from film fans, with a good old-fashioned debate about who deserves the award for best film, who were the most outstanding actors and, crucially, which films missed out on a well-deserved nomination.

One film dominating the discussion between critics and topping the list of bookies’ favourites to take the award for Best Film is Netflix-produced western ‘The Power Of The Dog.’

What is The Power Of The Dog about?

The film is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage of the same name.

Jane Campion is at the helm and is credited as director, producer and writer of the production. It’s New Zealander Campion’s first feature film since 2009’s Bright Star.

Released in November 2021, The Power Of The Dog is set in Montana, 1925 and follows the tale of wealthy ranch-owning brothers Phil and George Burbank.

The Burbank brothers meet widow and inn owner Rose Gordon early in the film during a cattle drive, and soon after George is so taken with Rose, they marry.

His brother’s aggressive tendencies and often volatile nature see him take a strong disliking to his brother’s new wife, and Phil undertakes a brutal, often cruel, approach to the pair – until the unexpected comes to pass.

Who is in the cast?

The film has a star-studded cast, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking the role of main antagonist Phil Burbank.

Jesse Plemmons (Breaking Bad) stars as Phil’s brother, George, while his wife, Rose Gordon, is played by Hollywood A-lister Kirsten Dunst.

Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men) is excellent as the third Burbank brother, Paul.

Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night In Soho) and Frances Conroy (Joker) also add the all-star cast.

How can I watch The Power Of The Dog?

The film is exclusive to Netflix, who are the producers of the film.

Those with a Netflix subscription are able to stream the movie in the UK right now.

Is The Power Of The Dog nominated for any Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27 with nominations for each award announced on Feburary 8.

The Power Of The Dog is the bookies favourite to be crowned Best Picture at the awards, though Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – released on Friday January 21 in the UK – is expected to challenge.

Jane Campion is also favourite to pick up the gong for Best Director, although Steven Spielberg is also expected to be to be dominated for his adaptation of West Side Story.

Elsewhere, Kodi Smit-McPhee is expected to receive a nomination for best supporting actor.

