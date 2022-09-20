News you can trust since 1817
Daniel Craig has stepped back from the role of James Bond after his swansong in 'No Time To Die'.

The Next James Bond: These are the 15 actors who are favourites to become 007 - including Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and Outlander Sam Heughan

It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema – and a range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:12 am

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Comprehensive guide to Bond creator Ian Fleming was four years in the making

James Bond: Why the next Scottish actor to play the part may need to say 'stirred, not shaken' – Scotsman comment

There had been speculation that a woman could step into the role but the bookies’ favourites are all men, with ‘It’s a Sin’ actress Lydia West and ‘Gentleman Jack’ star Suranne Jones outsiders at odds of 33/1.

Betting news specialists VegasInsider.com, have monitored the odds data of more than 20 bookmakers, creating a percentage chance of who will be the next 007.

So, here are the actors most hotly tipped to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

1. Henry Cavill

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is now favourite to land the role, with a 27.26% probability of becoming Bond. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes in the next Enola Holmes film.

Photo: Pablo Cuadra

2. Regé-Jean Page

After weeks as favourite Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has dropped to second place with a 18.73% probability.

Photo: Daniel Knighton

3. Idris Elba

Idris Elba first found fame in American television series The Wire. He's since landed numerous roles on the big and small screens. In spite of the reports that Idris Elba has dropped out of the running, the bookies still have him as third favourite - with an 18.25% probability.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby

4. Tom Hardy

Venom star Tom Hardy has long been rumoured as a potential 007, and according to the experts has a 15.38% chance of making the role his own.

Photo: Tristan Fewings

