The Conjuring: Last Rites review: 'too po-faced'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15) ★★

It’s hard to get too freaked out by The Conjuring: Last Rites, the overblown final instalment of producer James Wan’s hugely successful, interconnected horror movie franchise about supposed real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Vera Fermiga and Patrick Wilson) and their “work” in the 1980s helping ordinary families deal with psychic phenomena.

The Conjuring: Last Rites | Contributed

Though its mid-1980s setting provides room for some sly pop culture gags dismissing Ed and Lorraine as a couple of crackpot Ghostbusters, the film is too po-faced to give up on the series’ ongoing insistence that it’s a “true story”, a dubious claim that continues to undermine The Conjuring’s overall trash appeal as a cinematic carnival ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites | Contributed

Not that it has much going for it in this respect either. The evil object bringing unexplained misery on a god-fearing family is a demonic mirror tied to Ed and Lorraine’s past – and which now threatens their grown-up daughter (Mia Tomlinson), who makes her first appearance here having never had her existence so much as hinted at in the previous three films.

The success of those films means Last Rites has the best production design money can buy, but director Michael Chaves lacks Wan’s fluid directing style and the big finale doesn’t even have the courage to follow through on the destructive promise of the film’s opening epigraph.

In cinemas from 5 September