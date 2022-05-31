The Boys is a graphic, curse-filled TV series, based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers for the Amazon show. Season 3 will take place a year after the end of Season 2, when both Homelander and Stormfront were finally bested.

“It’s been a year of calm,” reads the season description from Prime Video. “Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone.

"So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

Here’s what you need to know about The Boys Season 3, including the cast and how to watch.

Who is in The Boys Season 3 cast?

Season Three of The Boys sees lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid return to the show, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles is new for this season, playing Soldier Boy. According to the comics, Soldier Boy was another recipient of Compound V in the Second World War who went on to serve for Vought throughout the decades.

Season 3 will see Billy and Homelander at odds once again. Photo: Prime Video.

When is The Boys Season 3 release date?

The first episode of the third season of The Boys airs on Friday June 3rd, with weekly episodes dropping each Friday following. There will be eight episodes in total.

You’ll need a Prime Video subscription, which costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Jensen Ackles will join The Boys cast as Soldier Boy. Photo: Prime Video.