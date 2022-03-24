Karl Urban returns to reprise his role as Billy Butcher. Photo: Amazon Studios.

The trailer for The Boys Season 3 doesn’t give a lot away about the plot, but it does confirm we can expect more of the same themes from the upcoming season: violence, steamy scenes, and superpowers.

Something new - and surprising – is Billy Butcher, now back with apparent powers if his eyes are anything to go by.

Billy ended the season staying true to his promise to his late wife to protect her son and was then offered a job taking down ‘supes’ more officially.

He’s seen in the trailer with glowing eyes and super strength, reminiscent of Homelander's own powers; did he take on powers to be on a more level footing with his enemies?

Another key development from the end of Season 2 that we can expect to see make a return in Season 3 is the reveal that Neuman was the supe exploding people’s heads, despite her role as Chief of Staff.

Where her abilities came from and what her motivations are remain to be seen, but she's likely to be the next Big Bad of the explosive TV show.

We’ll have to wait and see in the upcoming season of The Boys – here’s when it will come out and how to watch Season 3.

Jensen Ackles is a newcomer to the series, playing Soldier Boy. Photo: Amazon Studios.

When is The Boys Season 3 release date?

The first episode of The Boys Season 3 will air on June 3rd, 2022.

It’s not yet known whether all the episodes will come at the same time or whether they will be released weekly.

Who is in The Boys Season 3 cast?

Many of the same actors are returning to reprise their roles, including:

- Antony Starr as Homelander

- Jessie T Usher as A-Train

- Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

- Nate Mitchell as Black Noir

- Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

- Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

- Erin Moriarty as Annie aka Starlight

- Chace Crawford as The Deep

- Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

- Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

- Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

- Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

- Tomer Kapon as Frenchie

Newcomers include Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden as the Crimson Countess.

Others include:

- Nich Wechsler as Blue Hawk

- Katia Winter as Russian mob boss Little Nina

- Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpower,

- Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic

- Kristin Booth as Tessa

- Jack Doolan as Tommy (Tessa’s twin)

- Frances Turner as Monique, Mother’s Milk's wife

It's also rumoured that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, also from the cast of The Walking Dead, will join the cast, although no role is confirmed for him yet.

How to watch The Boys Season 3

As with the previous two seasons, The Boys will be available to stream via Prime Video.

It’s free to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription, but you will need to subscribe to tune in, rather than being able to pay to watch the show without a Prime membership.