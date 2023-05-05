Our (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic podcast team cast their eye over the latest cinema releases such as Missing and Suzume and decide on their top film animated films of all time.

This week saw the release of a number of intriguing new cinema release, including Searching ‘sequel’ Missing.

Alongside the laptop based thriller though was new anime hot Suzume and Mario Bros. The Movie, which meant to mark the occasion, we look at our favourite animated hits of all time – from Disney to Pixar all the way through to Studio Ghibli.

There’s a number of great hits to choose from – but do we feel Japanese anime hit Suzume can rank amongst them?

Missing. Cr: Stage 6 Films

Join us as we deep dive on a number of new releases and choose the best three animated hits of our time. Do you agree with us?

Want to watch previous episodes?