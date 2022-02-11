The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert gets extended UK theatrical run

It comes after the concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, debuted as a 65-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022.

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson’s original docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” is now set to be digitally remastered and released and optimized for IMAX screens.

Director/producer Peter Jackson said: “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen, it’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it”.

The Beatles at the Empire in 1963.

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment added: “Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX.

“We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

A global theatrical engagement of the 65-minute feature, “The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert,” runs February 10 -13 followed by an extended theatrical release (playing across the UK market in 2D) from February 18, 2022.