The Bad Guys 2 review: 'slapstick gags aplenty'

The Bad Guys 2 (PG) ★★★★

2022’s The Bad Guys was one of the funnier animated movies of recent years. A family friendly heist movie about a crew of lovable rogues, it smartly used all the tricks of a good con artist movie to serve up an amusing message about not judging books by their covers.

Set a few years on, The Bad Guys 2 recaptures that vibe, picking up the action as Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Tarantula (Awkwafina), Shark (Craig Robinson) and Snake (Marc Maron) wrestle with the down-to-earth tedium of now being the Good Guys in a world that’s reluctant to give them a second chance.

Struggling to find work and bored with a life devoid of car chases and danger, they soon find themselves framed for a series of robberies and decide to use their criminal expertise to prove their innocence and catch the real crooks.

Where the first film took its breezy stylistic cues from Ocean’s Eleven, the new one kicks the action up a ridiculous notch or two with some old school Bond-style villainy involving rockets to space and obligatory pops at the tech oligarchy. It also makes room for some husky-voiced hilarity from the ubiquitous Natasha Lyonne, cast here as the ominously named Doom, the not-quite-what-she-seems avian romantic interest for Snake who also just happens to be part of an all-female-crew of criminals trying to lure the Bad Guys out of retirement.