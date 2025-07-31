Scotland’s football team may have not made it out of the group stages of Euro 2024 - but they did attract the biggest television audience of the year.

The viewership figures have been released as part of Ofcom’s Media Nations Report.

It shows the increasing popularity of streaming platforms, with only six out of the 10 most-watched programmes on traditional terrestrial channels.

The report also found that Scots were more likely to watch television on YouTube than in any part of the UK.

Here are the 10 most-watched shows of 2024 in Scotland.

1 . Scotland v Switzerland (BBC) The most watched programme of 2024 was Scotland's game against Switzerland in Euro 2024 - broadcast on the BBC. It was watched by 1.34 million Scots. | Getty Images

2 . Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC) The BBC had the biggest hit on Christmas Day, with the final episode of Gavin & Stacey. It was watched by 1.26 million people in Scotland - making it the second most watched of the year. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

3 . Trolls (Netflix) Perhaps surprisingly, the 2016 animated film 'Trolls' was the third most watched programme of last year in Scotland. A total of 1.7 million of us watched it on Netflix. | DreamWorks Animation