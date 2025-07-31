Four of the most-watched shows in Scotland last year.placeholder image
The 10 most popular television programmes in Scotland last year revealed - from Euro 2024 to Baby Reindeer

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:24 BST

The recently-released figures reveal what we were watching last year.

Scotland’s football team may have not made it out of the group stages of Euro 2024 - but they did attract the biggest television audience of the year.

The viewership figures have been released as part of Ofcom’s Media Nations Report.

It shows the increasing popularity of streaming platforms, with only six out of the 10 most-watched programmes on traditional terrestrial channels.

The report also found that Scots were more likely to watch television on YouTube than in any part of the UK.

Here are the 10 most-watched shows of 2024 in Scotland.

The most watched programme of 2024 was Scotland's game against Switzerland in Euro 2024 - broadcast on the BBC. It was watched by 1.34 million Scots.

1. Scotland v Switzerland (BBC)

The BBC had the biggest hit on Christmas Day, with the final episode of Gavin & Stacey. It was watched by 1.26 million people in Scotland - making it the second most watched of the year.

2. Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC)

Perhaps surprisingly, the 2016 animated film 'Trolls' was the third most watched programme of last year in Scotland. A total of 1.7 million of us watched it on Netflix.

3. Trolls (Netflix)

Miscarriage of justice drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' was STV'S biggest hit of the year - and set the news agenda for weeks. Episode three was watched by 1.09 million people in Scotland.

4. Mr Bates vs The Post Office (STV)

