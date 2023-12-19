Taskmaster will be back in the New Year for a special one-off episode.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

While there have been 16 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

And the latest is set to be broadcast in a couple of weeks - here's everything we know.

When is Taskmaster's New Year's Treat?

The latest New Year's Treat will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday, January 2.

Who are the contestants?

The five contestant for Taskmaster's New Year's Treat 2024 are as follows:

Deborah Meaden

Most famous for her appearances on BBC television series 'Dragon's Den', Deborah Meaden previously ran a multimillion-pound family holiday business. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, lasting until week five.

Kojey Radical

Kojey is a music artist who is one of the leading figure in British grime and hip hop. He's been nominated for a string of awards, including six MOBOs, two Ivor Novellos, a Brit and the Mercury Music Prize for debut album 'Reason to Smile'.

Lenny Rush

Best known for his work on comedy drama series 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' and BBC One's 'Dodger', Lenny Rush won the Breakthrough Award at the 2023 National Comedy Awards. He also won the Breakthrough Award and Best Comedy Performance at the 2023 Royal Television Society Programme Awards. He recently co-presented the BBC's Children in Need fundraiser.

Steve Backshall

British naturalist, explorer and presenter Steve Backshall is best known for BBC television programme 'Deadly 60'. He's also written a string of books for both adults and children and is fluent in Japanese, Indonesian and Spanish.

Zoe Ball

Broadcaster and presenter Zoe Ball was the first woman to present both the Radio 1 and Radio 2 flagship breakfast shows and presented Live & Kicking on the BBC from 1996-1999. She was also a contestant in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she came third.

What prize is up for grabs?

The winner will receive a special gold trophy of the Taskmaster's eyebrows.

When was it recorded?